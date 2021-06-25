Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The Foundry’s Open House during East Side Garden Walk

On Saturday, July 17, the East Side will be home to its very own Garden Walk. This is the third year that this Walk will take place, which is significant in that there are now over 60 gardens featured on the self-guided tour of the East Side (  

Pick-up sites for maps: The downtown public libraries: Central, Crane, Dudley, East Clinton, Leroy R. Coles, Jr., Frank E. Merriweather Jr., Niagara, North Park, and Riverside.

As with all successful Garden Walks, there are plenty of offshoot events and undertakings that spring up in and around the respective neighborhoods. As for the East Side, The Foundry is hosting an ‘open house’ event that will showcase numerous projects and initiatives that are underway. One of the programs that The Foundry is most excited about is their Youth Entrepreneurship Program. The program aims to get young people interacting with makerspaces that include areas in technology, textiles, metal, and wood.

On the day of the open house, visitors will have a chance to meet The Foundry’s new Youth Business Director and FoundryMade Manager, Adam Ianni (lead image). Ianni was formerly the Education Director for GObike Buffalo. For anyone looking to take a ‘beginning woodworking’ class with Ianni, he will be teaching people how to build a cornhole game on Thursday, July 22 (learn more).

For more information on The Foundry’s open house, visit this Facebook event page.

The Foundry | 298 Northampton Street | Buffalo, NY 14208 | 716-885-1381

Lead image courtesy The Foundry

