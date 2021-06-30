SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up, July 2021

SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up will be published at the beginning of each month

and will feature local musicians, comedians, as well as touring artists who are performing at local independently-owned venues. This article is part of Local Matter’s SOUNDCHECK series – where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform. For more music related content, follow @soundcheckny



July 2021

Welcome to SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up. This guide will be released monthly and will feature a list of upcoming concerts and events on stages across our region. We’ve crafted this guide to be a small sampling of artists, comedians, and performances you don’t want to miss.

Buffalo Area Venues

Buffalo Riverworks – 359 Ganson St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-342-2292

July 2, 2021 – 100 Days of Summer: Skyline Duo

July 3, 2021 – 4pm- 100 Days of Summer: Mark Christie, 6pm-9pm: 100 Days of Summer: Midnight Kings

July 4, 2021 – 100 Days of Summer: The Brothers of Invention

July 7, 2021 – MIA Wednesdays: Ryan Kaminski

July 9, 2021 – 100 Days of Summer: Harmony Brothers

July 10, 2021 – 1pm – 100 Days of Summer: Black n’ Blues Duo, 6pm – 100 Days of Summer: Gimme Buffet

July 11, 2021 – 100 Days of Summer: The Brothers of Invention

July 14, 2021 – MIA Wednesdays: MYQ Farrow

July 16, 2021 – 100 Days of Summer: The Josh Geerckan Duo

July 17, 2021 – 1pm – 100 Days of Summer: Roadtrip, 6pm – 100 Days of Summer: Tim Britt

July 18, 2021 – 100 Days of Summer: Jamie Holka

July 21, 2021 – MIA Wednesdays: Michael DeLano

July 23, 2021 – 100 Days of Summer: Skyline Duo

July 24, 2021 – 1pm – 100 Days of Summer: Josh Geerckan Duo, 6pm – Labatt Blue Light Concert Series: XOXO Pop Band

July 25, 2021 – 100 Days of Summer: The Brothers of Invention

July 28, 2021 – MIA Wednesdays: Samantha Taylor

July 30, 2021 – 100 Days of Summer: XOXO Duo

July 31, 2021 – 1pm – 100 Days of Summer: Michael Hund Duo, 6pm – 100 Days of Summer: Tim Britt

The Cave – 71 Military Rd, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-310-2020

July 1, 2021 – Buffalo Blues Veterans Benefit

July 2, 2021 – Tonemah/Tripi

July 3, 2021 – All or Nothing Band

July 8, 2021 – Funk Knights

July 9, 2021 – McKinley James

July 10, 2021 – Alison Pipitone

Helium Comedy Club – 30 Mississippi St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-853-1211

July 1-3, 2021 – The Plastic Cup Boyz

July 6-27, 2021 – 2021 Buffalo’s Funniest – Preliminary Round

July 8-11, 2021 – T.K. Kirkland

July 15-18, 2021 – Krystyna Hutchinson and Corinne Fisher

July 22-25, 2021 – Earthquake

July 30-Aug 1, 2021 – Annie Lederman

The Historic Colored Musicians Club – 145 Broadway St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-855-9383

July 24, 2021 – David Jonathan & the Inner City Bedlam featuring Chuckie Campbell and Curtis Lovell

Jack Rabbit – 1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222 | 716-381-9596

July 3, 2021 – Farrow

July 23, 2021 – Folkfaces

Mohawk Place – 47 E Mohawk St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-855-3931

July 2, 2021 – Over & Out, On The Cinder, and Starjuice

July 3, 2021 – The Glam Vamps Present Dance Dance Revolution

July 9, 2021 – Brookhaven, Tokyo Monsters and Kingsnake

July 10, 2021 – Unorder (Buf), Narakah (Pgh) and Coalition (Roch)

July 17, 2021 – Emo Night

July 24, 2021 – NUNSLAUGHTER HEXES BUFFALO

Nietzsche’s – 248 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-886-8539

July 1, 2021 – 5pm – Big Dave’s Righteous Villains, 8pm: Hip Hop Night

July 2, 2021 – 6pm – Happy Hour w/ Randel & the Late Nights Scandals, 9pm – Free Music Party, Medusa, Rosai, Wakefield, Prosocial

July 3, 2021 – 4:30pm – Celtic Seisiuns

July 7, 2021 – Jungle Steve / Paul Howard / Shoot-ya

July 8, 2021 – West Ferry / Quit Yourself / We Were Blank

July 10, 2021 – Wolf of Waltzer / Jumpship / Daze Ago

July 11, 2021 – Annie Philippone’s Sunday Piano Party!

July 14, 2021 – The Reminders

July 15, 2021 – Saturday Night Survivors

July 16, 2021 – SMITTEN for TRASH Album Release!

July 17, 2021 – Johnny & the Man Kids EP Release Show / the Burkharts / Koko Neetz / Superficial

July 21, 2021 – Superstar Songwriter Night

July 22, 2021 – The Jay/Sharptet

July 23, 2021 – Lazlo Hollyfeld / TVMTN

July 24, 2021 – Pompous Rat: a Tribute to Modest Mouse

July 28, 2021 – Elliot Scozzaro Quintet

July 29, 2021 – Buffalo Infringement Festival Opening Ceremonies

July 30, 2021 – Cold Lazarus wsg Cypher

PAUSA Art House – 17 Wadsworth St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-697-9075

July 9, 2021 – The Music of James Taylor by Yeomans & Croft

July 10, 2021 – Andrew Peruzzini Jazz Masters

July 16, 2021 – David Jonathan & The Inner City Bedlam

July 17, 2021 – Maria Sebastian Band – American Songbook & Pop

July 23, 2021 – Bobby Militello Quartet

July 30, 2021 – Annie Philippone

July 31, 2021 – John Hasselback III Jazz Quintet

Rapids Theatre – 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls, NY 14305 | 716-205-8925

July 2, 2021 – USA Band

July 9, 2021 – 1KHP w/ Krush

July 10, 2021 – Bad Kitty w/ Rabbit Jaw

July 16, 2021 – Satisfaction

July 17, 2021 – Joel James – Showtime – Comedy Show

July 18, 2021 – Weapons of Anew with Hair Nation

July 22, 2021 – Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame 2020 Induction Ceremony

July 23, 2021 – The Knight Crew w/ Billy Draw 2

July 30, 2021 – Schism w/ Anger is a Gift

July 31, 2021 – Dark Water w/ Automatic Overdrive

Rec Room – 79 Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-939-1279

July 16, 2021 – Kurt and the Loaders

July 17, 2021 – Troublemaker Record Release Party

Sportsmen’s Tavern – 326 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-874-7734

July 2, 2021 – Oak Hill Drifters

July 3, 2021 – Corned Beef & Curry Band

July 21, 2021 – Asleep at the Wheel

July 22, 2021 – The Argyle Street Band

July 25, 2021 – From Belfast to Buffalo A Tribute To Van Morrison

July 28, 2021 – Gold Rush the ultimate Neil Young Celebration

July 30, 2021 – Western Centuries

July 31, 2021 – Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour

Tappo Pizza – 166 Chandler St, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-222-3922

July 1, 2021 – Jazz @ Chandlerville with Skiffle Minstrels

July 2, 2021 – Patti Parks Band

July 4, 2021 – Nerds Gone Wild 4th of July 80s Party

July 8, 2021 – Jazz @ Chandlerville with Alex MacArthur Quartet

July 9, 2021 – XOXO Pop Band

July 10, 2021 – Chandler Summer Concert Series: Abbey Road Revisited

July 15, 2021 – Jazz @ Chandlerville with Mary Ramsay and Friends

July 16, 2021 – Leroy Townes Band

July 17, 2021 – Chandler Summer Concert Series: Triiinity

July 22, 2021 – Jazz @ Chandlerville with Paul Hage and Mirage

July 23, 2021 – Brothers Grimm

July 24, 2021 – Chandler Summer Concert Series: Pride in July

July 29, 2021 – Jazz @ Chandlerville with Saranaide

July 31, 2021 – Chandler Summer Concert Series: Grosh

Tonawanda’s Gateway Harbor – Sweeney St North, Tonawanda, NY 14120

July 7, 2021 – Classic Rock All-Stars

July 14, 2021 – The Chicago Authority

July 21, 2021 – Flip Side

July 28, 2021 – Nerds Gone Wild

Rochester Area Venues

Anthology – 336 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 | 585-484-1964

July 14, 2021 – Oliver Wood, Featuring Jano Rix and Ted Pecchio

July 17, 2021 – Doctor P & Funtcase

Flour City Station – 170 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-5745

July 8, 2021 – The English Project

July 10, 2021 – Into The Now

July 31, 2021 – Tool Tribute – Schism

Iron Smoke Distillery – 111 Parce Ave, Fairport, NY 14450 – 585-388-7584

July 2, 2021 – Lipker Sisters

July 3, 2021 – Junkyard Field Trip

July 9, 2021 – Green Rose Acoustic / Alyssa Trahan

July 10, 2021 – Eric Carlin’s Half Dead

July 15, 2021 – Joe Retta, Don Mancuso & Friends

July 16, 2021 – Violet Mary

July 17, 2021 – Grace Serene Band

July 21, 2021 – “Hair Ball” Monthly Lollypop Farm Benefit

July 23, 2021 – The Misfit Toys

July 24, 2021 – Mr. Mustard

July 25, 2021 – Roc Star Academy

July 30, 2021 – Boss Tweed

July 31, 2021 – The Breakfast Club

Lovin Cup – 300 Park Point Dr, Rochester, NY 14623 – 585-292-9940

July 9, 2021 – Evan Meulemans

July 10, 2021 – The Lonely Ones

Main Street Armory – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047

July 10, 2021 –SPRAGGA BENZ

July 11, 2021 – Bleu Vandross

July 17, 2021 – Al’s Basement Party Featuring: Loaferz and Sweeties

July 31, 2021 – Reggae Blaze 2021 Dexta Daps

Montage Music Hall – 55 Chestnut St & Lawn St., Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-1642

July 3, 2021 – Head To The Roots, Capo II, High Pines, & Steve Wilkins

July 9, 2021 – Pirate Plague, The Impurity, Protean Fire, & An Easy Death

July 10, 2021 – Letters From New York, Whiteboard Pipedreams, Primrose, & Isaiah

July 16, 2021 – JUDAH, Ancient Spaceship, AylaH, & Sydney Driggs

July 17, 2021 – Patrick Jaouen Band, Charit Way, & Noah Gokey

July 24, 2021 – Local Artist Showcase

July 25, 2021 – Gemini Syndrome w/ A Killer’s Confession & Ovtlier

July 31, 2021 – When Skies Decide, Dysplacer, With Malice In Heart, & Caldera

Photo City Music Hall – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047

July 1, 2021 – Jerry Falzone & Liar’s Moon + Moving Mountains

July 2-3, 2021 – Signal > Noise Residency

July 3, 2021 – James Von Sinns 5th 30th Birthday Party!

July 10, 2021 – Heart & Soul music of the 70s – The Jimmie Highsmith Jr. Band Featuring Paul Boutte, Jamall Youngblood and Therese Lott

July 11, 2021 – Greazer Fest

July 15, 2021 – Soul Passenger + Anonymous Willpower

July 16, 2021 – JUICE BOX: Rochester Pride Dance Party

July 17, 2021 – ROC Pride Week Outdoor Party

July 17, 2021 – Sole Rehab & Signal > Noise Present 5 Years of Roc Pride w/ Baronhawk Poitier & Tommy C

July 22, 2021 – Fox 45, Snake Canyon and Burnt Sun

July 23, 2021 – Dropping Bombs

July 24, 2021 – The Return Of Disintegration

July 29, 2021 – The return of The Veins!

July 30, 2021 – VAMPA

July 31, 2021 – Moongator, Die Kitty Die, Whirling Jack, & Kaiser Solzie

Silver Lake Twin Drive-In – 7037 Chapman Ave, Perry, NY 14530 – 585-237-3372

July 6, 2021 – Terry Buchwald Elvis Tribute

July 20, 2021 – Backbeat ’64: A Musical Tribute to the Beatles

July 25, 2021 – Maddie & Tae

July 27, 2021 – Hit & Run

If you are interested in having your event or venue listed in our monthly roundup, contact us at soundcheck@buffalorising.com for more details.

