SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up, July 2021

July 2021
Welcome to SOUNDCHECK | Venue Round-up. This guide will be released monthly and will feature a list of upcoming concerts and events on stages across our region. We’ve crafted this guide to be a small sampling of artists, comedians, and performances you don’t want to miss.
Buffalo Area Venues
Buffalo Riverworks – 359 Ganson St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-342-2292
July 2, 2021 – 100 Days of Summer: Skyline Duo
July 3, 2021 – 4pm- 100 Days of Summer: Mark Christie, 6pm-9pm: 100 Days of Summer: Midnight Kings
July 4, 2021 – 100 Days of Summer: The Brothers of Invention
July 7, 2021 – MIA Wednesdays: Ryan Kaminski
July 9, 2021 – 100 Days of Summer: Harmony Brothers
July 10, 2021 – 1pm – 100 Days of Summer: Black n’ Blues Duo, 6pm – 100 Days of Summer: Gimme Buffet
July 11, 2021 – 100 Days of Summer: The Brothers of Invention
July 14, 2021 – MIA Wednesdays: MYQ Farrow
July 16, 2021 – 100 Days of Summer: The Josh Geerckan Duo
July 17, 2021 – 1pm – 100 Days of Summer: Roadtrip, 6pm – 100 Days of Summer: Tim Britt
July 18, 2021 – 100 Days of Summer: Jamie Holka
July 21, 2021 – MIA Wednesdays: Michael DeLano
July 23, 2021 – 100 Days of Summer: Skyline Duo
July 24, 2021 – 1pm – 100 Days of Summer: Josh Geerckan Duo, 6pm – Labatt Blue Light Concert Series: XOXO Pop Band
July 25, 2021 – 100 Days of Summer: The Brothers of Invention
July 28, 2021 – MIA Wednesdays: Samantha Taylor
July 30, 2021 – 100 Days of Summer: XOXO Duo
July 31, 2021 – 1pm – 100 Days of Summer: Michael Hund Duo, 6pm – 100 Days of Summer: Tim Britt
The Cave – 71 Military Rd, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-310-2020
July 1, 2021 – Buffalo Blues Veterans Benefit
July 2, 2021 – Tonemah/Tripi
July 3, 2021 – All or Nothing Band
July 8, 2021 – Funk Knights
July 9, 2021 – McKinley James
July 10, 2021 – Alison Pipitone
Helium Comedy Club – 30 Mississippi St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-853-1211
July 1-3, 2021 – The Plastic Cup Boyz
July 6-27, 2021 – 2021 Buffalo’s Funniest – Preliminary Round
July 8-11, 2021 – T.K. Kirkland
July 15-18, 2021 – Krystyna Hutchinson and Corinne Fisher
July 22-25, 2021 – Earthquake
July 30-Aug 1, 2021 – Annie Lederman
The Historic Colored Musicians Club – 145 Broadway St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-855-9383
July 24, 2021 – David Jonathan & the Inner City Bedlam featuring Chuckie Campbell and Curtis Lovell
Jack Rabbit – 1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222 | 716-381-9596
July 3, 2021 – Farrow
July 23, 2021 – Folkfaces
Mohawk Place – 47 E Mohawk St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-855-3931
July 2, 2021 – Over & Out, On The Cinder, and Starjuice
July 3, 2021 – The Glam Vamps Present Dance Dance Revolution
July 9, 2021 – Brookhaven, Tokyo Monsters and Kingsnake
July 10, 2021 – Unorder (Buf), Narakah (Pgh) and Coalition (Roch)
July 17, 2021 – Emo Night
July 24, 2021 – NUNSLAUGHTER HEXES BUFFALO
Nietzsche’s – 248 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-886-8539
July 1, 2021 – 5pm – Big Dave’s Righteous Villains, 8pm: Hip Hop Night
July 2, 2021 – 6pm – Happy Hour w/ Randel & the Late Nights Scandals, 9pm – Free Music Party, Medusa, Rosai, Wakefield, Prosocial
July 3, 2021 – 4:30pm – Celtic Seisiuns
July 7, 2021 – Jungle Steve / Paul Howard / Shoot-ya
July 8, 2021 – West Ferry / Quit Yourself / We Were Blank
July 10, 2021 – Wolf of Waltzer / Jumpship / Daze Ago
July 11, 2021 – Annie Philippone’s Sunday Piano Party!
July 14, 2021 – The Reminders
July 15, 2021 – Saturday Night Survivors
July 16, 2021 – SMITTEN for TRASH Album Release!
July 17, 2021 – Johnny & the Man Kids EP Release Show / the Burkharts / Koko Neetz / Superficial
July 21, 2021 – Superstar Songwriter Night
July 22, 2021 – The Jay/Sharptet
July 23, 2021 – Lazlo Hollyfeld / TVMTN
July 24, 2021 – Pompous Rat: a Tribute to Modest Mouse
July 28, 2021 – Elliot Scozzaro Quintet
July 29, 2021 – Buffalo Infringement Festival Opening Ceremonies
July 30, 2021 – Cold Lazarus wsg Cypher
PAUSA Art House – 17 Wadsworth St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-697-9075
July 9, 2021 – The Music of James Taylor by Yeomans & Croft
July 10, 2021 – Andrew Peruzzini Jazz Masters
July 16, 2021 – David Jonathan & The Inner City Bedlam
July 17, 2021 – Maria Sebastian Band – American Songbook & Pop
July 23, 2021 – Bobby Militello Quartet
July 30, 2021 – Annie Philippone
July 31, 2021 – John Hasselback III Jazz Quintet
Rapids Theatre – 1711 Main St., Niagara Falls, NY 14305 | 716-205-8925
July 2, 2021 – USA Band
July 9, 2021 – 1KHP w/ Krush
July 10, 2021 – Bad Kitty w/ Rabbit Jaw
July 16, 2021 – Satisfaction
July 17, 2021 – Joel James – Showtime – Comedy Show
July 18, 2021 – Weapons of Anew with Hair Nation
July 22, 2021 – Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame 2020 Induction Ceremony
July 23, 2021 – The Knight Crew w/ Billy Draw 2
July 30, 2021 – Schism w/ Anger is a Gift
July 31, 2021 – Dark Water w/ Automatic Overdrive
Rec Room – 79 Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-939-1279
July 16, 2021 – Kurt and the Loaders
July 17, 2021 – Troublemaker Record Release Party
Sportsmen’s Tavern – 326 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-874-7734
July 2, 2021 – Oak Hill Drifters
July 3, 2021 – Corned Beef & Curry Band
July 21, 2021 – Asleep at the Wheel
July 22, 2021 – The Argyle Street Band
July 25, 2021 – From Belfast to Buffalo A Tribute To Van Morrison
July 28, 2021 – Gold Rush the ultimate Neil Young Celebration
July 30, 2021 – Western Centuries
July 31, 2021 – Gusto Vinyl Happy Hour
Tappo Pizza – 166 Chandler St, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-222-3922
July 1, 2021 – Jazz @ Chandlerville with Skiffle Minstrels
July 2, 2021 – Patti Parks Band
July 4, 2021 – Nerds Gone Wild 4th of July 80s Party
July 8, 2021 – Jazz @ Chandlerville with Alex MacArthur Quartet
July 9, 2021 – XOXO Pop Band
July 10, 2021 – Chandler Summer Concert Series: Abbey Road Revisited
July 15, 2021 – Jazz @ Chandlerville with Mary Ramsay and Friends
July 16, 2021 – Leroy Townes Band
July 17, 2021 – Chandler Summer Concert Series: Triiinity
July 22, 2021 – Jazz @ Chandlerville with Paul Hage and Mirage
July 23, 2021 – Brothers Grimm
July 24, 2021 – Chandler Summer Concert Series: Pride in July
July 29, 2021 – Jazz @ Chandlerville with Saranaide
July 31, 2021 – Chandler Summer Concert Series: Grosh
Tonawanda’s Gateway Harbor – Sweeney St North, Tonawanda, NY 14120
July 7, 2021 – Classic Rock All-Stars
July 14, 2021 – The Chicago Authority
July 21, 2021 – Flip Side
July 28, 2021 – Nerds Gone Wild
Rochester Area Venues
Anthology – 336 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 | 585-484-1964
July 14, 2021 – Oliver Wood, Featuring Jano Rix and Ted Pecchio
July 17, 2021 – Doctor P & Funtcase
Flour City Station – 170 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-5745
July 8, 2021 – The English Project
July 10, 2021 – Into The Now
July 31, 2021 – Tool Tribute – Schism
Iron Smoke Distillery – 111 Parce Ave, Fairport, NY 14450 – 585-388-7584
July 2, 2021 – Lipker Sisters
July 3, 2021 – Junkyard Field Trip
July 9, 2021 – Green Rose Acoustic / Alyssa Trahan
July 10, 2021 – Eric Carlin’s Half Dead
July 15, 2021 – Joe Retta, Don Mancuso & Friends
July 16, 2021 – Violet Mary
July 17, 2021 – Grace Serene Band
July 21, 2021 – “Hair Ball” Monthly Lollypop Farm Benefit
July 23, 2021 – The Misfit Toys
July 24, 2021 – Mr. Mustard
July 25, 2021 – Roc Star Academy
July 30, 2021 – Boss Tweed
July 31, 2021 – The Breakfast Club
Lovin Cup – 300 Park Point Dr, Rochester, NY 14623 – 585-292-9940
July 9, 2021 – Evan Meulemans
July 10, 2021 – The Lonely Ones
Main Street Armory – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047
July 10, 2021 –SPRAGGA BENZ
July 11, 2021 – Bleu Vandross
July 17, 2021 – Al’s Basement Party Featuring: Loaferz and Sweeties
July 31, 2021 – Reggae Blaze 2021 Dexta Daps
Montage Music Hall – 55 Chestnut St & Lawn St., Rochester, NY 14604 – 585-413-1642
July 3, 2021 – Head To The Roots, Capo II, High Pines, & Steve Wilkins
July 9, 2021 – Pirate Plague, The Impurity, Protean Fire, & An Easy Death
July 10, 2021 – Letters From New York, Whiteboard Pipedreams, Primrose, & Isaiah
July 16, 2021 – JUDAH, Ancient Spaceship, AylaH, & Sydney Driggs
July 17, 2021 – Patrick Jaouen Band, Charit Way, & Noah Gokey
July 24, 2021 – Local Artist Showcase
July 25, 2021 – Gemini Syndrome w/ A Killer’s Confession & Ovtlier
July 31, 2021 – When Skies Decide, Dysplacer, With Malice In Heart, & Caldera
Photo City Music Hall – 543 Atlantic Ave, Rochester, NY 14609 – 585-451-0047
July 1, 2021 – Jerry Falzone & Liar’s Moon + Moving Mountains
July 2-3, 2021 – Signal > Noise Residency
July 3, 2021 – James Von Sinns 5th 30th Birthday Party!
July 10, 2021 – Heart & Soul music of the 70s – The Jimmie Highsmith Jr. Band Featuring Paul Boutte, Jamall Youngblood and Therese Lott
July 11, 2021 – Greazer Fest
July 15, 2021 – Soul Passenger + Anonymous Willpower
July 16, 2021 – JUICE BOX: Rochester Pride Dance Party
July 17, 2021 – ROC Pride Week Outdoor Party
July 17, 2021 – Sole Rehab & Signal > Noise Present 5 Years of Roc Pride w/ Baronhawk Poitier & Tommy C
July 22, 2021 – Fox 45, Snake Canyon and Burnt Sun
July 23, 2021 – Dropping Bombs
July 24, 2021 – The Return Of Disintegration
July 29, 2021 – The return of The Veins!
July 30, 2021 – VAMPA
July 31, 2021 – Moongator, Die Kitty Die, Whirling Jack, & Kaiser Solzie
Silver Lake Twin Drive-In – 7037 Chapman Ave, Perry, NY 14530 – 585-237-3372
July 6, 2021 – Terry Buchwald Elvis Tribute
July 20, 2021 – Backbeat ’64: A Musical Tribute to the Beatles
July 25, 2021 – Maddie & Tae
July 27, 2021 – Hit & Run
