SOUNDCHECK: One Year Anniversary

Welcome to SOUNDCHECK, where we invite local artists to our spot after hours to perform. For more music related content, follow @soundcheckny

Welcome to Soundcheck’s 1 year anniversary Summer Mixtape. This past year was crazy. We went through a pandemic, in which we needed to isolate from friends and loved ones. We saw the cancellation of events, concerts and festivals. At Buffalo Rising, we feel that music is not only important but necessary. Music helps get us through the toughest times and we use it to celebrate our happiest days. As venues closed and Buffalo became silent, we decided to start Soundcheck. We reached out to local musicians, in a variety of genres, offering them the chance to perform on our platform and share their music with our audience. We were incredibly lucky to have an amazing team that put these videos together as well as our sponsors, Evans Bank and Picasso’s Pizza, because with out them, we truly couldn’t have done this!

As we celebrate the one year anniversary of Soundcheck, we’ve compiled a mixtape featuring some of the artists that performed over the past year. We wanted to celebrate the bands we featured and thank them all for participating. We hope you enjoy this mixtape and it provides a soundtrack for your summer! We look forward to another year of Soundcheck, where we will continue to feature local musicians.

Set List:

Bands We Have Featured This Past Year:

Maya By Name

Mayday Buffalo

Max Muscato

Katmaz

Leroy Townes Band

Chuckie Campbell

AI The Anomaly

Olmsted Dub System

Jae Skeese

Kimera Lattimore

Girl Crush

Hotel Etiquette

Buffalo Chamber Players

Trever Stribing of PA Line

Elder Henry Vernon Reed

The Burkharts

Wild Once

Smug

Ex Pat

Johnny Hart & The Mess

Mile High Muzik

Carina & The 6 String Preacher

John Daniels Band

Free Music Party

Dallas Greene

Saranaide

Johnny & The Man Kids

Brody Schenk

Ryan Sutherland

Folkfaces

Jackson Cavalier

Hundred Plus Club

We Were Blank

Miller & The Other Sinners

Brother Tom Sos

Rosai

Maegan The Singer

Neetchy

Special thanks to our Series Sponsors:

Evans Bank

Picasso's Pizza

Written by Charles Skowronski

Video and Series Production by Devin Chavanne

Sound Engineering by Drew Lazelle and Toney Boi Music

Executive Produced by George Johnson