SOUNDCHECK: One Year Anniversary

Welcome to Soundcheck’s 1 year anniversary Summer Mixtape. This past year was crazy. We went through a pandemic, in which we needed to isolate from friends and loved ones. We saw the cancellation of events, concerts and festivals. At Buffalo Rising, we feel that music is not only important but necessary. Music helps get us through the toughest times and we use it to celebrate our happiest days. As venues closed and Buffalo became silent, we decided to start Soundcheck. We reached out to local musicians, in a variety of genres, offering them the chance to perform on our platform and share their music with our audience. We were incredibly lucky to have an amazing team that put these videos together as well as our sponsors, Evans Bank and Picasso’s Pizza, because with out them, we truly couldn’t have done this!
As we celebrate the one year anniversary of Soundcheck, we’ve compiled a mixtape featuring some of the artists that performed over the past year. We wanted to celebrate the bands we featured and thank them all for participating. We hope you enjoy this mixtape and it provides a soundtrack for your summer! We look forward to another year of Soundcheck, where we will continue to feature local musicians.
Set List:
- What I Used To Be – Johnny & The Man Kids
- Death of the Painter – Brody Schenk
- Lucky Dog Daydream – Jackson Cavalier
- Granddad’s Racecar – Ryan Sutherland
- When Lockdown Lifts – Folkfaces
- Grilled Cheese For Stephanie – Hundred Plus Club
- Call Me Back – We Were Blank
- Juke Jive It – Miller & The Other Sinners
- BuffaloKids – Brother Tom Sos
- Not For Me – Rosai
- Melissa – Maegan The Singer
- Place – Neetchy
Bands We Have Featured This Past Year:
Maya By Name
Mayday Buffalo
Max Muscato
Katmaz
Leroy Townes Band
Chuckie Campbell
AI The Anomaly
Olmsted Dub System
Jae Skeese
Kimera Lattimore
Girl Crush
Hotel Etiquette
Buffalo Chamber Players
Trever Stribing of PA Line
Elder Henry Vernon Reed
The Burkharts
Wild Once
Smug
Ex Pat
Johnny Hart & The Mess
Mile High Muzik
Carina & The 6 String Preacher
John Daniels Band
Free Music Party
Dallas Greene
Saranaide
Johnny & The Man Kids
Brody Schenk
Ryan Sutherland
Folkfaces
Jackson Cavalier
Hundred Plus Club
We Were Blank
Miller & The Other Sinners
Brother Tom Sos
Rosai
Maegan The Singer
Neetchy
Special thanks to our Series Sponsors:
