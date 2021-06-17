Sold Out: ‘Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront’ Air Show

As part of Buffalo Navy Week, the US Navy Blue Angels’ jet demonstration team will be making an appearance at the inaugural Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront Airshow, scheduled to be held this weekend. Fans of the Blue Angels will get a chance to check out the brand new F-18 Super Hornets and C-130 J-Model “Fat Albert” in celebration of air squadron’s 75th season.

Other air shows and demonstrations throughout the weekend include:

The Air Force’s F-16 Viper Team

C-17 Demonstration Team

Canadian CF-18 Hornet Team

World Aerobatic Champion Rob Holland,

Local WNY performer Rick Volker

The Outer Harbor will be buzzing with action on Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20 (from approximately 12:00PM to 4:00PM) with numerous precision aerobatics by civilian airshow pilots, who will be “demonstrating the awesome airpower of the United States Military.”

The inaugural event has proven to be so highly anticipated that both VIP and General Admission tickets have sold out. That means that people will be scrambling to get a view of the action from their kayaks, sailboats, and anything else that can get them out onto the water. Regardless of whether or not you’re planning on catching the show, these aircrafts will surely be ever-present no matter where you are situated in the city of Buffalo, so keep your eyes open and your ears trained!

A portion of the proceeds from the show go directly to the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park’s campaign to “Save the Sullivans.”

“The Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park is extremely grateful that a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Save The Sullivans Campaign,” said President & CEO Paul J. Marzello, Sr. Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park. “We are particularly proud that the public will get to see the US Navy’s Blue Angels perform. They will ignite the Buffalo Waterfront with a display of awesome power and unprecedented flying skills. If this is your first air show, it certainly won’t be your last.”

Lead image: Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Gordon