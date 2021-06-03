Shop Rock ‘n’ Stroll is Back in 2021

As many large events and festivals still wait in the wings due to the pandemic, a number of neighborhood “strolling” events are back in the works for 2021. One of those events is Hertel Avenue’s Shop Rock ‘n’ Stroll, an annual event series that gets people out walking up and down the commercial district in search of food, drinks, specials, surprises, and live music.

Over the years, the stroll has become a signature event for the street, and for North Buffalo. As Hertel continues to blossom, the ‘3-part series’ offers up the perfect opportunity to socialize with neighbors, and learn about new businesses (of which there are many in this district). It’s also a great way to catch up with the businesses that have been the lifeblood of the street for years.

Now that the pandemic is winding down, business owners are hoping to see familiar faces walking into their shops and establishments. There is no better opportunity to get reacquainted with Hertel than by participating in the 2021 Shop Rock ‘n’ Stroll.

Shop Rock ‘n’ Stroll | Friday, June 25 | Friday, July 30 | Friday, August 27 | All events are 6:30pm to 8:30pm