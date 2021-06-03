Severyn Development Unveils Plans for Cold Spring Heights Townhomes

Severyn Development‘s restoration of seven turn of the century brick townhomes on Florida Street is well underway. It is anticipated that the units will be completed over the summer, and will be available for viewing in November 2021. Applications for the Cold Spring Heights apartments will be accepted at that time.

Each of the 14 units includes three bedrooms, one bathroom, a private entryway, an outdoor deck or patio, high efficiency furnaces and air conditioning, and parking for up to three vehicles. The interiors were completely gutted and renovated, featuring refinished hardwood floors, fireplaces, new kitchen cabinets with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private washer and dryer in every unit.

The Severyn team, in partnership with Preservation Studios, put a great deal of care into maintaining the historic character of the buildings while returning them to productive use as multi-family homes and revitalizing a formerly vacant section of Florida Street. They utilized historic tax credits to rehab the homes originally designed by George J. Metzger and built by Berrick & Sons in 1901.

According to Alex Severyn, the builders used the homes as a group of samples. “These were essentially the first Buffalo Home Show,” he said. “If you take a look at them, a lot of people don’t notice that every single facade is different. They specifically made each one different to show off their masonry skills.”

Working with Abraxas Construction, the Severyn team was able to restore the masonry and rebuild the second story porches that had been removed, returning the homes to their former glory. Now tenants on both the first and second stories of the townhomes will be able to enjoy their own private outdoor space. “We do a lot of new construction in both the city and the suburbs and when I look at the way that these things are built, they’re impossible to recreate today. So it’s important that we can preserve them,” Alex said.

Tenants will also enjoy the unique interior spaces, which were carefully renovated to incorporate modern features – like the granite countertops, washer and dryers, and stainless steel appliances – while restoring many of the homes’ unique historic touches. The designers restored the penny tile in the bathrooms, the woodwork including original doors, fireplaces, mantels, railings, and hardwood floors, and period-specific lighting features.

Families and individuals who rent the townhomes will also enjoy residing in a neighborhood primarily composed of long-time homeowners, close to Canisius College, the Elmwood Village and Delaware Park. “We’ve had a great response from the category of public servants – nurses, firefighters, new police officers – people who have to live in the city but have been priced out,” Alex said. “We don’t want these to be options for those who aren’t going to be here long term, we really want these to be more like homes for tenants. I think it’s a great neighborhood and it has a lot of potential. I want people to be proud of where they live and I think this is the place where people can do that.”

The units are priced at $1450 per month and there is already a waitlist. Those interested in joining the waitlist and scheduling a walkthrough can contact Offer Advantage at (716) 359-1155. To see photos and a full list of amenities for each unit, visit the Offer Advantage website.

To learn more about Severyn Development and their current homeownership and rental projects in the area, visit https://severyn.co/

Written by Sarah Maurer

Photography, Vincent Berbano

Executive Producer, George Johnson