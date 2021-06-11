Seneca One kicks off “Jazz on the Plaz” live music series

It’s an exciting day in Downtown Buffalo. Seneca One has teamed up with Jazz Buffalo to present “Jazz on the Plaz” – a live music series featuring some of the best jazz acts in the region. The event series is being held on the freshly reinvigorated Tower plaza that has been underutilized for years. Finally, the plaza is home to all sorts of activities, including yoga, food trucks, brewery pop-ups, and now this live jazz series.

“Jazz on the Plaz” kicks off today (Friday, June 11) from 5:00pm to 7pm at the West Plaza at Seneca and Main Street. The series is schedule to occur every Friday* all summer long, until at least September.

As for today’s band?

“The Jay/Sharptet is one of our region’s up-and-coming next-generation jazz bands. They enjoy performing music with a focus on original compositions and arrangements. Inspired by ensembles such as the great Miles Davis Quintets they strive to approach every tune with a unique interpretation. The band is fresh off a recording studio session for a forthcoming new release of an album.” – JazzBuffalo

The Friday live music series is free to attend. These are family-friendly and dog-friendly concerts – everyone is welcome.

“It’s been a tough year for this community and I think we’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Sean Heidinger, Director of Business Development at Douglas Development Corporation. “It’s time to come out and play. Seneca One is ready. Douglas Jemal and our team are ecstatic to provide some normalcy here at Seneca One with live music, food and drink on the plaza, and a positive environment for the community to enjoy. This is one of many collaborative efforts to help establish Seneca One as a downtown destination here in WNY.”

As for food and drinks, Osteria 166 will be on-hand serving up some special treats. Food trucks will also be at the plaza with beer, wine, and various food options.

As for any pandemic related restrictions, “If you are fully vaccinated, you do not need to wear a mask.”

*Next week’s event will be held on Thursday 06/17/2021 due to the popularity of the New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game.

Friday, June 11 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm | Recurring Event (See all) | Seneca One Tower, 1 Seneca Street

