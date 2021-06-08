Rich Products and Nextbite launch three Virtual Restaurants in Buffalo

There are a lot of benefits of having Rich Products – a food products corporation – headquartered in Buffalo. Whether the global, family-owned food company is hosting a charity event, or organizing a waterfront cleanup, it’s good to know that Rich’s has our back.

Another way that Buffalo benefits from being the home city of the innovative food processing company is that residents are sometimes beneficiaries of various product and services launches.

Currently, Rich’s is in collaboration mode with Nextbite (a fast-growing startup) to launch three virtual restaurants – menu items will be offered via food delivery to people’s homes throughout Buffalo. By doing this, the two companies will be able to test the virtual restaurant market on a manageable scale, to better grasp the future of the exploding trend.

To pull off this virtual concept, Rich’s has allocated its world headquarters’ kitchen (called Dolly’s), as a ghost kitchen. The initial three virtual restaurants that are launching are Grilled Cheese Society, Monster Mac, and The Big Melt (with more slated to launch in the coming months). These offerings will be available through GrubHub and DoorDash. Menu highlights include:

Grilled Cheese Society (lead image) : Signature takes on a favorite comfort food range from The Special (chorizo, queso fresco, pepper jack cheese, roasted jalapeños and red pepper mix and Society Sauce) to The Thursday with roasted turkey, bacon, muenster cheese, blue cheese crumbles, avocado spread and Society Sauce.

: Signature takes on a favorite comfort food range from (chorizo, queso fresco, pepper jack cheese, roasted jalapeños and red pepper mix and Society Sauce) to with roasted turkey, bacon, muenster cheese, blue cheese crumbles, avocado spread and Society Sauce. Monster Mac : Classic mac and cheese topped with everything from spicy grilled buffalo chicken breast with blue cheese crumbles and green onions ( Buffalo Mac ) to Mexican street corn, queso fresco, roasted peppers and cilantro ( Street Mac ).

: Classic mac and cheese topped with everything from spicy grilled buffalo chicken breast with blue cheese crumbles and green onions ( ) to Mexican street corn, queso fresco, roasted peppers and cilantro ( ). The Big Melt: Patty melts from the Ha, Classic, featuring pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms and Awesome Sauce, to That’s the Way the Blue Cheese Crumbles, with Cajun seasoning, blue cheese crumbles and Sriracha ranch dressing.

As for the advent of virtual restaurants, these types of launches by companies of the magnitude of Rich’s and Nextbite signal that they are not only here to stay, they are likely to become even stronger components of dining scenes throughout the world. In fact, Euromonitor has projected virtual restaurants to be a $1 trillion global output by 2030, partially driven by the pandemic’s unprecedented massive disruption of the previously formulaic restaurant industry.

Using rich consumer demand insight and backed by deep restaurant and technology expertise, Nextbite has developed an industry-leading portfolio of hot delivery-only brands.

“Virtual restaurants and delivery-only concepts are a huge part of the industry innovation wave sparked by the pandemic,” said Kevin Spratt, senior vice president, Group Business Channels, Rich Products. “Rich’s collaboration with an industry trailblazer like Nextbite puts us at the leading edge of this emerging trend, enabling us to gain key learnings to help our customers solve major business challenges, navigate the post-pandemic recovery and test the future of foodservice.”

Starting today, Rich’s virtual restaurants will operate Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. To celebrate the kick-off, DoorDash will automatically apply a $10 discount to orders of $30 or more from Rich’s virtual restaurants from June 10-17, 2021.