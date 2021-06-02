Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Resurgence Brewing Company announces 2021 Pints in the Park Schedule

Beer and park lovers are over the moon about another round of Pints in the Park in 2021. Once again, Resurgence Brewing Co. has teamed up with the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy and the Erie County Parks Department to bring craft brews to park setting throughout the region. Not only is this a welcome initiative for those who enjoy the great outdoors, with brews in hand, it’s also the perfect way t0 support our beloved parks.

“We have some wonderful parks here in Buffalo, and this is just another great way to get out and enjoy them,” said Jeff Ware, Resurgence. Pints in the Park will feature several draft beer offerings, yard games, music and food (TBD). All are encouraged to bring picnic blankets, lawn chairs and their own food.”

The pop-up beer garden experience kicks off June 4th, 5th and 6th, at Cazenovia Park. From there, the WNY community can look forward to additional mobile pop-ups (weather contingent), throughout the summer, and into October.

Resurgence Brewing Co. recently presented donations to the Olmsted Parks Conservancy and the Erie County Department of Parks as part of the success of the 2020 Pints in the Parks events | Pictured from left to right: Ben Kestner (Director of Taproom Operations, RBC) Stephanie Crockett (Executive Director, Olmsted Parks), Troy Schinzel (Commissioner or Parks, Recreation and Forestry, Erie Co.), Trey Woolford (Taproom Manager, RBC)

Event Times: Friday – 4:00 pm-8:30 pm | Saturday- 12:00 pm-8:30 pm | Sunday- 12:00 pm-5:00 pm

*Schedule is subject to change dates/add on more dates

 

