Queen City Social is now… ‘Thursday & Main’

A relatively new (actually reincarnated) live music series in downtown Buffalo known as Queen City Social is being rebranded Thursday & Main. Produced by Buffalo Place and presented by M&T Bank, the series couldn’t be starting back up at a better time, considering that its goal is to “create awareness and spin-off business for Downtown restaurants, bars, and retailers.”

Not that many people are aware that the backdrop of Thursday & Main is essentially where Thursday at the Square was born. That’s right. In 1987, Buffalo Place launched the music series at Fountain Plaza. The series was an immediate hit with downtown office workers, and not long after its formation (one year to be exact), it transposed over to Lafayette Square, where it became known as Thursday at the Square (TATS) – remembered fondly by countless Buffalonians. As many of us are aware, TATS eventually outgrew the Square, and headed down to the waterfront, leaving a dearth of free outdoor concerts along the downtown Main Street corridor.

Now, the concert series has returned to its original location at Fountain Plaza, where, much like its predecessor, it is captivating a devote audience of live music lovers. And thus far, attendees appear to be very content with the scenic location, and the impressive line-up of local music acts.

To kick off the 2021 season on Thursday, July 8th, Buffalo Place is pleased to welcome The Strictly Hip. The 2021 season will continue weekly.

Thursday, July 8th: The Strictly Hip with 77 Stone

Thursday, July 15th: Handsome Jack with McKinley James

Thursday, July 22nd: Miller & The Other Sinners

Thursday, July 29th: An Evening with Sonny Baker

Thursday, August 5th: Johnny Hart & The Mess with Grace Stumberg

Thursday, August 12th: The Stone Lows

Thursday, August 19th: Grosh

Thursday, August 26th: Ten Cent Howl with Adrianna Noone

Thursday & Main is made possible with the generous support of our official sponsor family. The series is presented by M&T Bank and supported by Crowley Webb, Try-It Distributing, Big Ditch Brewing Company, and The Buffalo News.