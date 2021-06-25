Project Best Life | Bike your way to better health

This series is sponsored by Project Best Life. Buffalo Rising and Project Best Life have teamed up to produce a series on wellness inspiration and advice to direct readers to the people, places, and experiences in Buffalo and beyond that will help them fulfill their health, nutrition, and wellness goals. For more information on how you can live your best life, subscribe to the Project Best Life newsletter.

“It’s as easy as riding a bike,” they say! But did they also tell you how important it is to keep that bike maintained and tuned up? The team at #projectbestlife sat down with bike expert and co-owner of Campus Wheelworks, Ethan Johnson to give you the lowdown on all the “bike basics” just in time for this summer season. It can be overwhelming to go down the rabbit hole of responses when looking to buy something online, especially a bike. There are a multitude of different opinions available at the click of a finger that narrowing down your options can seem incredibly daunting, but Ethan’s biggest piece of advice is to simply head to your local bike shop!

“What I always try to convince people to do is just go to a local bike shop. Whether it’s Campus Wheelworks or another one. All the bike shops in town are really good. Go in and talk to somebody because that’s literally why we’re here. That’s why we were put on this earth, to talk to people that don’t know what they need and help them find what they need.”

According to Ethan, there are a few key things to consider when it comes to buying a new bike. The first thing you might want to ask yourself is “what are your goals?” There are a variety of differences in bikes and each bike is designed to meet a common goal, whether that be recreational riding, trail riding, or even for something like a triathlon.

A hybrid is a style of bike we sell the most to people- it can do all those things. You know, it’s a great kind of place to start for somebody that isn’t maybe sure where their cycling adventure might take them. The most important things are getting one that you can afford and getting one that fits.

After the goal has been determined, finding a bike that fits is the next step. Setting your seat to the right height and ensuring that your tires have the appropriate amount of air will make all the difference when it comes to riding.

“Once you have the right size bike, there’s still a matter of getting the seat height to the right height. From the seat to the pedals, if you’re sitting on the seat, you basically want your leg to have to be not straight, but fairly close to it. Another one is pumping up your tires. Over time tires lose air and riding a bike with half flat tires is 10 times harder than riding it with full tires, at least maybe more. So, if you’re not sure what to pump your tires up to, there’s usually a rating on the side of the tire. It would be in PSI. And it might say 40 to 60, so a floor pump is the best thing to own for that.”

With new advancements being made to make Buffalo more bike accessible, this opens the door for an opportunity to see the city in a whole new way.

“If you ride around the city of Buffalo on a bicycle, you have a totally different experience than you do in a car. You can see everything around you, you can stop wherever you want, you can have a conversation with your friend while you’re riding or see somebody on the street say hello to them. It’s an entirely different experience to take in. It’s the way I got to know Buffalo when I moved here, and it’s how I fell in love with this city.”

Riding a bike gives you a sense of freedom and even offers a “fountain of youth effect,” as Ethan would say. By being a low impact sport, this activity helps you feel better and maybe even a little younger! Visit your local bike shop to have all your questions answered, or to tune up that old bike in your garage. You might just be surprised what a little adjustment from the experts can do! Start your summer off right and keep those wheels turning toward living your best life!

Elmwood

744 Elmwood Ave.

Buffalo, NY 14222

716-881-3613

Niagara

1330 Niagara St

Buffalo, NY 14213

716-248-2372

Website | Facebook | Instagram

For more tips and inspiration to help live a healthy, happy and balanced life to the fullest, subscribe to the Project Best Life newsletter.

The Ride for Roswell is one of the nation’s largest cycling events – a life-changing experience for riders, volunteers and cancer patients who benefit from the funds raised for Roswell Park.

This charity bike ride brings people together to celebrate survivors, pay tribute to those we’ve lost and share in the passion that connects us all: finding a cure for cancer.

There are two ways to ride this summer — in-person on Saturday, August 7 at one of four locations throughout the Western New York area. Or ride your own way throughout the month of August.

Click here to register where you can sign up as an individual, join a team, create a team, or help as a volunteer! So tune-up your bike and hit the roads this summer for a great cause!

In tough times, our efforts to maintain fitness, healthy nutrition, and personal wellness can fall by the wayside as we direct all our energy into navigating our individual storm. Yet, in the face of what’s happening in the world around us, it is essential to make space for self-care and experiences that fortify our physical and mental wellbeing.

Check out Project Best Life’s personal assessment tool. Get personalized health insights and a cancer screening checklist by completing this health assessment. This questionnaire will only take you around 10-15 minutes to complete.

Podcast Podcast

Trying to manage a proper work-life balance, saving for your future while paying all your bills, all while keeping strong relationships with friends and family… We know that life can get pretty stressful, and it’s easy to forget what’s best for your health both physically and mentally. Project Best Life is here to help with our podcast: Happy and Healthy. We provide tips from experts and share stories that will inspire you to live your best life, whatever that means to you. Listen now on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google

For more on Project Best Life, Like or Follow Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

Written and Hosted by Liberty Darr

Photography and Editing by Vin Berbano

Produced by Jessica Marinelli