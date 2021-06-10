New Look: Cedarland at Michigan/Best

Cedarland Development has revised its plans for an apartment building at the northeast corner of Michigan Avenue and Best Street. In November, Cedarland unveiled plans for a three-story, 27-unit apartment building for the site. The developer is back with a new, more modern design containing 35 apartments while retaining the three story height.

The 27,385 sq.ft. building will include 32 market rate apartments and three affordable housing units consisting of 26 one-bedroom, five two-bedroom and four studio apartments. Parking is proposed for 38 vehicles. ELEV8 Architecture designed the project.

From the project application:

The building design is inspired by the surrounding context of the East Side, including single family homes, City Honors School, the nearby Highpointe medical building, and the abundant green spaces and gardens that are all located within a block of the site. The gabled end and peaked roofs draw inspiration from the single-family homes that line Best Street. Colors and clear delineation of base, body and cap are inspired by the traditional architecture of City Honors. Voids in the gable ends and the accent materials draw from the tones and terraces on the Highpointe building. Planter beds and abundant outdoor amenity spaces continue the parklike setting of the neighborhood encompassing Fosdick Field, Pelion Garden and Masten Park. The project will also increase community walkability through the restoration of surrounding sidewalks and landscaping improvements.

Two variances are needed. One for excessive lot width along Best Street (174’ vs. maximum of 100’ allowed) and for a 13’ side yard setback where 34.8’ is required (20 percent).

The developer is seeking to buy vacant parcels at 160, 162, 164 Best and 1145 Michigan from the City to construct the project. The site is kitty-corner to the two-building project approved for the Pilgrim Village site and north of City Honors School.