New Look: 1507 Jefferson Avenue

Plans for a four-story mixed-use building at 1507 Jefferson Avenue have been revised. After pushback over its height and parking along its frontage, the developer has dropped a floor and added two wings over the proposed parking lot. The 57,000 sq.ft. building would replace a one-story building currently on the site and include medical offices and apartments.

The project proposed by Kanaka 1507 LLC includes 13,563 sq. ft. of medical space on the first floor along with 44 upper floor apartments on the upper levels.

Silvestri Architects designed the project. Kanaka has a number of projects underway or proposed in the city including redevelopment of the Pierce Arrow administrative building on Elmwood, reuse and expansion of an historic building at 10 Howard Street, and redevelopment of 204 High Street in the Fruit Belt.