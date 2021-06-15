Let’s cover this LIT CITY in words—your words.

Public art comes in all shapes, sizes… and mediums. We’ve been seeing plenty of colorful murals popping up around Buffalo as of late, and even a handful of sculptures. Now, Just Buffalo Literary Center is embarking upon a public art project that encompasses this city’s literary scene.

Just Buffalo Literary Center’s “LIT CITY” program is literally “on the move,” and it wants to take you along for the ride. To that end, the public is now invited to submit “a poem or piece of short prose that speaks to the power of words to move you.”

Writers and poets that submit, have a chance of seeing their works showcased on sidewalks, bus shelters, subways, buses, etc. Just Buffalo Literary Center has teamed up with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) “to share our love of words with the wider community.”

Anyone looking to participate in this moving movement can submit a poem (up to 15 lines) or short prose (up to 300 words) by June 30, 2021.

Click here to participate.