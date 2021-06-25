Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Sports Pavilion to host “Kuleta Pamjoa” Festival Saturdays

An inspirational event series is coming to the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Sports Pavilion this summer, starting Saturday, June 26 from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm. This event series – “Kuleta Pamjoa” (a Swahili phrase meaning to come together) – will be an opportunity for the East Side community to embrace all sorts of vendors and entertainment, including a farmer’s market.

This is the first time that this event series will take place – Saturday’s inaugural Kuleta Pamjoa event will feature a number of sensational outdoor attractions, including:

Mayor Byron B. Brown will participate in a ceremony to rename the track and field inside the Johnnie B. Wiley Field to the “Hank Sevillian Track and Field.” Born and raised on Buffalo’s East Side, Coach Sevillian attended and excelled in track and field at Burgard High School where he earned the title, “The 100-Yard Dash King”

Outdoor exercise classes that are free to the public. J3 Fitness will lead a free Zumba class at 10 a.m. and Bodied By Lea will host a free fitness class at 1 p.m. in front of the facility at Jefferson and Dodge Streets

At the corner of Jefferson of Best Street, a farmer's market will open at 10 am and will offer fresh, nutritious and affordable local produce that was grown and harvested by local farmers. It features Alison DeHoney of Urban Fruits & Veggies and Buffalo Go-Green, and Alex Wright of the African Heritage Food Co-Op

The newly formed Co-Ed and Multi-Aged OMP Golden Stars soccer league will host a registration for its seven-week house league in Buffalo. There is no fee for participation and all interested 10-16-year-old students are encouraged to attend.

We are all well aware that for years East Side residents have not had access to the resources that many people take for granted, the lack of healthy eating options being first and foremost.

“Unfortunately, many of our neighbors on the East Side of Buffalo live in a food desert where fresh produce is not always available for them,” explained Cedric Holloway, executive director of the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Sports Pavilion and Omega Mentoring, which is housed within the facility. “They will now have the benefit of purchasing locally grown produce, with its high-quality nutrients. As we approach the heel of this global covid-19 pandemic, Kuleta Pamoja will serve as the social, economic, and cultural vaccine we all need. Our vision is to bring value to our community through wellness, creativity, financial literacy, and independence. We want this amazing facility to be the hub of our East Side Community that is open to everyone in Western New York and we look forward to growing our Kuleta Pamoja with more activities each week.”

The event series will continue each Saturday through September 25 (8:00 am to 3:00 pm) at 1100 Jefferson Avenue between Dodge and Best Streets.

Kuleta Pamoja is supported by Town Square Media and WBLK.