Introducing ‘Buffalo Food Tours’

Buffalo Food Tours was started by Adam Sandecki as a way to introduce people to restaurants, food and drink, and different communities throughout WNY.

Sandecki came up with the idea to start Buffalo Food Tours while he was living in Madrid, Spain. His love for food got him to thinking that people would enjoy “food tourism”in his hometown, just as they do in other cities across the globe.

After spending a number of years abroad, and living in NYC, Sandecki felt that it was time to package his passions in a way that would directly impact Buffalo. He’s starting off by introducing “a walking food tour” based in the Elmwood Village. The tour encompases history, culture, and food and drink.

A lot of us take places like the Elmwood Village for granted, because we live nearby or frequent the businesses and the establishments. But there are countless people who aren’t as familiar with the ever-changing landscape of the commercial district. The same notion applies for numerous other commercial corridors.

Sandecki says that he is excited to get the tour business up and running, and he encourages people to come learn a thing or two. Food tourism is a great way to learn about a neighborhood in a more intimate manner.

“I’ve always wanted to do something centered around food and my love for talking about it,” says Sandecki. “When I came up with the idea, I noticed there was nothing quite like it in the city. No matter where I’ve traveled, I’ve always told people about Buffalo food, and what I missed most about it. Now I get to tour people around to some of the new places, as well as some of the classics. I hope to provide guests with a fun and interesting experience, while tasting delicious Buffalo eats. Tour-goers will be stopping at approx 6 local establishments for small bites to eat/drink and they’ll learn a bit about Buffalo’s wonderful history, culture and of course, the food. Elmwood is the perfect place to launch this… and then we’ll go from there.”

To book a tour, visit www.Buffalofoodtours.com

Elmwood map and tour details

More info and FAQ

Follow Buffalo Food Tours on Facebook

Learn about Private Food Tours