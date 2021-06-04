Infilling: Severyn’s Oxford Triangle Developments

Severyn Development is busy in the Oxford Triangle neighborhood, west of Main Street near Canisius College. Two two-family residences have been completed 30 and 34 Horton Place (entry and below). Each home includes off-street parking and front and rear covered porches. The first floor features an open kitchen and great room, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, half-bath, and laundry room. The master bedroom, second bedroom, and a full bath are located on the second level. A one-bedroom, one bath apartment is located on the garden level of the house.

Severyn has several other infill projects in the neighborhood. Severyn is building two additional, two-family residences. The first at the southwest corner of Harvard Place and Lafayette Avenue is furthest along (below).

A second has been started at 219 Oxford Avenue (below).

Further east at 1016 Lafayette, the developer is building a two-family home and carriage house (below).

Across the street, foundation work has started for two, four-unit residential structures on two side-by-side vacant lots at 1017 and 1021 Lafayette. The structures include two, front and back, two-story units with two bedrooms each and two one-bedroom apartments garden level apartments.

Get Connected: Severyn Development, 716.818.0207