IMAGINE: Creating a Culture of Sustainability

Free, virtual summer lecture series

What does it mean to live in a sustainable city and region? For ten consecutive weeks, that’s what some of Buffalo’s leading environmental advocates and activists will be discussing, via a free Zoom conference series. The series, sponsored by The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, begins on Tuesday, June 29 from 12:30pm to 1:00pm.

The 10 week virtual show is co-hosted by JD Hartman (Managing Partner/Socially Responsible Investing at Signity Financial) and Dennis Galucki (founder of Imagine Greater Buffalo).

The lineup of guests is as follows:

  • June 29 | Ryan McPherson, UB Chief Sustainability Officer 
  • July 6 | Kevin V. Connors PE, AIA, CPHD, Principal, eco_logic STUDIO architecture & engineering, PLLC – Solar Powered Carousel at Canalside
  • July 13 | Congressman Brian Higgins
  • July 20 | Lielle Berman, Sr. Sustainability Project Coordinator, New York Power Authority & Louis Paonessa, Sr. Director Community Affairs, WNY, Niagara Power Project 
  • July 27 | Bonnie Lawrence, Deputy Commissioner, Erie County Dept. of Environment & Planning
  • August 3 | Susan Clark, PhD., Assistant Professor Director of Sustainability Leadership Masters Program Department of Environment and Sustainability 
  • August 10 | Michelle Urbanczyk, Ex. Dir. Explore & More Children’s Museum 
  • August 17 | Jill Spisiak Jedlicka, Ex. Dir. Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper 
  • August 24 | Jay Burney, Our Outer Harbor Coalition  & Jajean Rose Burney, Deputy Executive Director, WNY Land Conservancy 
  • August 31 | Speaker Series Summary, “Creating a Culture of Sustainability – What’s Next?”

Free & open to the public.

Each weekly program will feature a local speaker and Q&A.

This series is presented by the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library in conjunction with C-SAAHN and ImagineLifelongLearning.com.

Click here to access all of the Zoom links.

WNYSDC Coordinators: Dennis Galucki & John “JD” Hartman, member 

Visit The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library on Facebook for further details

