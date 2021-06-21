HES Properties announces significant infill project at 386 Grant Street

Much needed infill is headed for Grant Street, thanks to HES Properties’ Matthew and Christopher Siano. The Sianos are no stranger to the street, as we have seen with other investments that include 368 Grant Street and 363 Grant Street. It is apparent that they now has a formula for success, even though this latest infill project at 386 Grant Street will be ‘greener’ than the rest. The new building will feature geothermal heating and cooling (no natural gas will be needed), and photovoltaic roof panels providing additional renewable energy.

Not only will the project be ‘green,’ it will also be an attractive mixed use addition to the street, similar to the other HES projects. These are the small scale development projects that help to create thriving commercial corridors. Once complete, this particular building will contribute one commercial space and nine apartments to the ever-growingly diverse composition of the corridor. That’s a heck of a lot better than the large vacant lot that adds very little substance to the street.

Here’s the breakdown of the interior/exterior of the new brick building:

Nine apartments, one of which will be ADA accessible

Five one bedroom/one bathroom units

Four two bedroom/two bathroom units

A 1379 square foot commercial space will be built on the ground level

Six parking spaces located behind the building

No existing structures will be demolished

These are the types of developments that add a nice “wow factor” to streets like Grant. The addition of a handsome new build will go a long way to offset some of the older historic buildings that could use some love. Over the course of the last year, we have seen a number of facade improvements on Grant, which are helping to dress up the corridor.

Combined with the significant property investments by HES Properties, it looks as if the Grant Street development momentum continues to build.

HES Properties anticipates beginning construction in early 2022, with completion currently expected for early 2023.