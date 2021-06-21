‘Grown-Up Night of Play’ at Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum

The Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum is not just for kids, it’s about families. When it comes to playtime, kids might rule the roost, but there are plenty of “grown-ups” out there who are also kids at heart.

The arrival of Explore & More to the waterfront was a game changer for the city. The highly anticipated museum brought with it plenty of excitement for families throughout WNY, especially the kids.

Every once in a while however, playtime at the Museum is handed over to the adults. Not only is this a great way for parents to unwind, it’s also a wonderful way for them to interact with the Museum in ways that they typically can’t. After all, when the Museum is open throughout the week, it’s all about the kids.

But on Friday, June 25, from 6pm to 8:30pm, adults are invited to unwind at a ’90s themed party. Tickets include:

Two and a half hours of playing, learning, and exploring throughout the museum, with lots of fun activities

C omplimentary beverages and food

Charcuterie boxes, compliments of Braymiller Market

‘Huggies’ drink bottles with an adult twist

A DJ will be spinning ’90s jams

Saxman Slim will serenade guests on the museum’s rooftop terrace overlooking downtown Buffalo

Activity stations throughout the museum – make spin art and beaded key chains

A quizmaster will be asking anything and everything related to the 1990s

Guests can strike a pose in the photo booth and selfie station

A take-home goody bag complete with slap bracelets and some sweet treats

Chances to be a kid again don’t come along that often, which means that parents have got to take advantage of these types of special events when they can. Think of it as a date night without the kids, while being able to act like kids again for a coveted two and a half hours!

Grown-Up Night of Play

Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum, located at 130 Main Street in Buffalo

Friday, June 25, 2021, from 6pm-8:30pm

Space is limited and tickets are only $40

More information can be found here