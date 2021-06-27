Grassroots Gamelan – Summer Garden Music Series

As a way to get more people outside, enjoying gardens and live music, 6 partner organizations have come together to host an intimate series of pop-ups throughout the city. Grassroots Gardens, in partnership with None Like you/We Care Community Association, West Side Community Services, Fillmore Forward, Black Rock Riverside Alliance, and Jewish Family Services, have embarked upon the series (already underway) that has proven to be delightful and culturally impactful.

Nusantara Arts is an outdoor gamelan garden concert series “…that highlights the natural beauty of Buffalo’s community gardens and the wonderful communities that make them come alive!”

Each of the concerts is held within a unique Grassroots Gardens setting – the enchanting landscapes help to demonstrate the unique nature of the host neighborhoods.

If you’ve already caught one of the shows, then you’re lucky. That said, there are 5 more wonderful concerts to look forward to.

Days & Times:

Fri June 19 | None Like You / We Care Community Garden 6:00 PM 595 Sycamore St. 14212

Wed June 23 | Jewish Family Services 7:00 PM 70 Barker St Buffalo, NY 14209

Sat June 26 | Blackrock Heritage Garden 10:00 Am 269 Dearborn St. 14207

Wed July 14 | Cottage Garden 7:00 PM 60 York St Buffalo, NY 14213

Sat July 24 | Prospect Community Garden 12:00 PM 103 Prospect Ave. 14201

Wed July 28 | Jewish Family Services 7:00 PM 70 Barker St Buffalo, NY 14209

Wed August 4 | West Side Community Services 7:00 PM 161 Vermont St 14213

Wed August 11 | Square Community Garden & Farmer’s Market 7:00 PM 1590 Fillmore Avenue Buffalo, NY 14211

Funded By: The Simple Gifts Fund & Art Services Inc.