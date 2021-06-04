Grand Opening: Palli Supermarket on the City’s East Side

The city’s East Side is home to a new supermarket called Palli Supermarket. The business, which is officially opening today, will ensure that residents living in and around the Lovejoy District have access to a diverse bounty of foods, including plenty of healthy options such as fresh halal meat, fresh fish, fresh fruits and vegetables.

For many people living in the neighborhood, Palli Supermarket is a welcome addition, especially considering that most of the food options typically consist of fast food joints and corner stores that don’t have healthy and ethnically-diverse food selections. Just one look at the food aisles that line Palli Supermarket, is enough to get anyone excited for a visit.

“In the City of Good Neighbors, we are opening one of the largest supermarkets in the Lovejoy District,” stated manager of Palli Supermarket Inc, Md Sazzad Hossain. “In middle of 2020, we have moved into the City of Buffalo with a view to create opportunity for us as well as for the City of Buffalo. After doing a detail search for a suitable location, we found this location on the corner of Bailey and Walden Avenue in the Lovejoy District. Our prime goal is to provide fresh halal meat, fresh fish, fresh fruits and vegetables, American and ethnic foods. On top of that, providing best customer service is our main priority. We are optimistic to bring in American, African American, Indian, Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Middle Eastern and members of all communities into our supermarket. We would like to thank and show gratitude to the office of the Mayor and Lovejoy District Council Member Bryan Bollman for their support, dedication and assistance.”

“Palli Supermarket is making a significant investment here in our Lovejoy District, creating jobs and committing to hire residents from the surrounding neighborhood. Their dedication to bring fresh produce, dairy products, ethnic foods and Halal meats is welcomed here in our Walden Bailey neighborhood,” stated by Lovejoy District Council Member Bryan Bollman.

Palli Supermarket is hosting its Grand Opening today (Friday June 4, 2021) at 3pm at 1870 Bailey Avenue Buffalo, NY 14211 – around the corner from Schiller Park. The opening includes special offers and deals on different grocery items, as a way to welcome, and say thanks, to its new customers.

Follow Palli Supermarket on Facebook.