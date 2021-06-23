Grand Opening: Alice, Ever After Books

If someone asked you, “Where is the best place to open a children’s bookstore?” you might answer, “Across from the Buffalo Zoo!”

And that’s exactly where Megan Howe will be opening up her own children’s bookstore, called Alice, Ever After Books.

Once open, the bookstore will be “a place to celebrate children’s literature.” Not only will there be plenty of diverse, educational and entertaining books in the shop, Howe will also be featuring “children’s toys that inspire curiosity and a sense of wonder.” The shop will be a fanciful wonderland for children who will not only be delighted to scour the curated collection of books, they will also be happy to partake in classes, events, and community gatherings, along with their parents.

Alice, Ever After Books is a home for every reader in the Wonderland of stories.

As you might imagine, Howe is no stranger to the wide-eyed appeal of children’s books.

“I spent the beginning of my career in elementary and special education. I understand the importance of creating an accessible space for children to explore,” said Howe. “But I’m also a mom. So you can expect Alice, Ever After Books to be a meeting place for the community as well. Our main purpose is to provide high quality literature for kids. We will also have toys and other gifts. We aim to serve the greater community by hosting events that will be a benefit to all. We will carry a small selection of books for adults in the neighborhood but Buffalo is already filled with many amazing general independent bookstores.”

Alice, Ever After Books is set to open at 295 Parkside Avenue on Saturday, July 3, 2021. On that day, there will be a ribbon cutting at 11am, followed by activities scheduled throughout the day. Everyone is invited to stop by and wish Howe ‘congratulations,’ while perusing a bountiful selection of whimsical and imaginative items that are perfectly suited for children, as well as those who consider themselves “children at heart.”

Alice, Ever After Books | 295 Parkside Avenue | Buffalo NY | (716) 551-6943 | Facebook