Food Truck Tuesdays returns to Larkin Square in 2021

There is no doubt that people have been missing the social gatherings at Larkin Square. But today there is good news, as “Buffalo’s largest and longest running food truck rodeo” is slated to return in 2021. The highly anticipated return of the food truck rodeo has a lot of people talking… and clamoring to get back to the Square, where so many engaging events are held throughout the year. This particular event series will be a special 8 week run, starting on Tuesday, July 13.

“Food Trucks have become synonymous with Larkinville and so with New York State guidelines lifting, we are thrilled to safely welcome Food Truck Tuesday back to Larkin Square. We have missed the live music, food trucks, and all our guests who help bring the Square to life,” said Larkin Development Group’s Kayla Zemsky. “Larkin Square is back and it’s just the start of so many exciting new things to come in the neighborhood.”

Here are some of the details:

Guests can anticipate live music, beer, wine and other refreshments

Rain or shine event – enjoy the weather protected boardwalk

BYO chairs, or sit in ones provided along the boardwalk and throughout the Square

Each truck will offer at least one item certified as a Healthy Option by the Independent Health Foundation

Admission and parking* are free thanks to presenting sponsor KeyBank and sponsor Independent Health

On Tuesdays, weekly from July 13th through August 31st | 5:00 – 8:00 pm

Larkin Square, 745 Seneca St., Larkinville (free admission & parking)

Masks are to be worn by guests who are not vaccinated.

For more information on Larkin Square events, including Food Truck Tuesdays, Thursdays in the Square, Fitness in the Parks and the new Monday Family Fun Nights, please visit www.larkinsquare.com.

Larkin Square is pleased to offer abundant free parking during the event, including in a new event lot at the corner of Hydraulic and Swan Streets and in the surface lots along Exchange Street. There is also $5 preferred parking in the ramp adjacent to Larkin Square. Across the street from Larkin Square is a bike park for those biking to the event.