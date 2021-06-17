Father’s Day Round Up

Father’s Day is this weekend. It’s the one day of the year where we take time to celebrate our fathers for everything they have done for us. Often times we will brush it off, giving dad a mug or tie or socks or maybe send a card and give a quick phone call, out of a feeling of obligation. We covered the history of Father’s Day several years ago and its an interesting read.

For those of us with older parents, we spent the past year maintaining distance to ensure our parents stay healthy, only being able to connect via phone calls, text messages, social media and video chat. Now that more and more of us are getting vaccinated and things are opening up, it’s the perfect time to show dear old dad that you love him and appreciate all the sacrifices he may have made. We’ve compiled a small list of things you can do to celebrate Father’s Day around the area.

This weekend Becker Farms and Vizcarra Vineyards will be hosting a number of great Father’s Day activities. Saturday, June 19 from 11am-2pm, Becker Farms is offering a delicious brunch that includes Bottomless Cidermosas as well as variety of typical brunch fare including a seasonal farm quiche, home fries, baked goods and more. In addition to the delicious brunch, there will be live music in the Beer Garden the blues band “Free Entry.”

Sunday, June 20 Becker Farms will be hosting a Father’s Day Chicken Barbeque featuring BBQ chicken prepared by the owner (aka Papi), a seasonal salad, parsley potatoes, strawberry shortcake (using strawberries grown at Becker Farms, that are coming into season and are available to pick) and an adult beverage from Becker Brewing Co. They will also have an antique tractor show, live music by “The Release,” and complimetary family portraits by Elegant Imaging with free digital download from 12pm-3pm.

Both the brunch and Chicken BBQ require you to order in advance. Don’t miss out on treating your dad to a delicious Father’s Day feast courtesy of Becker Farms and Vizcarra Vineyards!

3724 Quaker Rd., Gasport, NY 14067 | 716-772-2211

Brewpub Hours – Sun: 11am-6pm, Mon-Wed: 11am-6pm, Thurs-Sat: 11am-9pm

Farm Market Hours – Wed-Sun: 10am-6pm, Mon-Tues: Closed

Website | Facebook | Instagram

The Arcade & Attica Railroad is not only a great way to get out of the city for the day, but a great way to spend Father’s Day with the kids. Fathers ride free on Arcade Railroad! Enjoy a round-trip train excursion. At the halfway point, you depart the train at Curriers Station, where you can do a self-guided tour of the museum.

Step back in time aboard the last operating steam train excursion in New York! They’re an authentic short line railroad with the distinction of being one of the last “common carriers” — running freight and passenger trains weekly. Your journey aboard the Arcade & Attica Railroad begins before you board the train. As you enter the historic station, you’re surrounded by the history of railroading in America. Then you embark on a scenic journey through the countryside and farmlands that have remained virtually unchanged since the line was originally laid in the 1880s.

If your looking for a fun way to celebrate Father’s Day with the kids, check out the Arcade & Attica Railroad!

278 Main St, Arcade, NY 14009 | 585-492-3100

Website | Facebook | Instagram

If you have dad who has a green thumb, then this is the perfect way to spend your day with him. This Saturday and Sunday, the Lewiston GardenFest is taking place from 10am-5pm. As you explore these wonderful gardens, there will be a variety of vendors offering a wide variety of items that would make great gifts for the dad who loves to garden.

They will also be holding a GardenFest Container Contest. Adults and children are invited to participate in the contest this year by bringing the special garden you created in a planter, a crock, a tub, or any funky container that appeals to you. The Container Contest is judged by the public during the two-day event, and the People’s Choice awards will be presented, Sunday at 3 pm. The terrific prizes are donated by local business and garden centers.

The Lewiston GardenFest runs June 19-June 20 on Center Street in Lewiston, NY from 10am-5pm.

Website |Facebook

Sometimes its the simplest activities that mean the most. I always found going for bike rides as a great way to clear my mind, or, if your riding with others, a great way to unwind while talking about a variety of things. Its a great way to bond. Celebrating its second year, the Heart of James Association is hosting its annual Father’s Day Bike Ride. This initiative offers a fresh and active approach to celebrating father’s. Participants are expected to arrive with their bikes and ready to ride at 10 a.m. This is a free event with healthy refreshments provided by the Heart of James Association.

The Second Annual Father’s Day Bike Ride will take place at Buffalo Harbor State Park, located at 111 Fuhrmann Boulevard on June 20 at 10am. This event is free and all are welcome!

Website

If your dad is a history buff, then the Genessee Country Village & Museum Nature Center is the perfect activity to enjoy with your dad. This Father’s Day, all dads get in free. Take in a vintage base ball double-header at Silver Base Ball Park, played by 1868 rules before the introduction of gloves and other protective equipment. Games are at 11:00am and 1:00pm. Get up close with their historical trades at Print Office, Blacksmith, or Cooper. Speak with the Farmer about collecting, and caring for vintage farm equipment. Don’t miss the exhibit “Nature’s Chain: The Land and Our Place in It” at the John L. Wehle Gallery. When you need a break, stop in at Depot for some great food specials, or treat dad to a pint of Fat Ox or Stocking Hill Ale! Top off your visit with some sweet treats from the Confectionery. For an extra special experience register in advance for fishing excursion to Lake Surprise, or treat dad to a 1:1, hands-on workshop.

1410 Flint Hill Road, Mumford, NY 14511 | 585-538-6822

Father’s Day Hours: 10am-4pm

Hours: Wed-Sun: 10am-4pm

Website | Facebook |Instagram

Lead Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash