Drum Circles at Griffis Sculpture Park

As if you needed another reason to head to Griffis Sculpture Park this summer. Now, there are three drum circle events planned, on top of all of the other programming that is constantly being dreamed up and implemented.

The greatest part of a drum circle is that just about everyone can participate. You don’t need to be an expert drummer, and in this case, you don’t even need your own drum. That’s because drum circle leader Steve Bell is bringing along some spare percussion instruments. But if there’s a big turnout, the “spares” are limited, so be sure to bring your own if you can.

Another great aspect of attending this drum circle is getting a chance to see all of the sculptures at the park. Did you know that the Griffis Sculpture Park has its formations in the city of Buffalo? Tyler Griffis (Essex Welding at Essex Art Center) told me that a number of the sculptures were originally placed at parks throughout Buffalo, including LaSalle Park. But the City, from what he understands, felt that they were a liability and had them removed. I can’t imagine what our parkscapes would look like if they were host to some of these amazingly beautiful sculptures.

We are so lucky to have Griffis Sculpture Park in our midst. It is considered one of the largest sculpture parks in the US. Thanks to sculptor Larry Griffis, Jr., and other internationally recognized artists, there are over 250 large scale sculptures at the 450 acre Ashford Hollow park, which is located just outside of Ellicottville.

Learn more about the foundations of Griffis Sculpture Park, operated and maintained by The Ashford Hollow Foundation.

*The drum circles will take place on Saturday, June 26, Saturday, July 24 and Saturday, August 21 from 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm at the Rohr Hill Road section of the park. The drum circles are free to participate and attend. Attendees should bring a lawn chair. It’s about a 50 yard walk from the parking lot to the drum circle site. There are no bathroom facilities at this section of the sculpture park. In the event of rain, an announcement will be made by 3:00 pm Saturday afternoon on the Griffis Sculpture Park Facebook page.

Lead image: Photo courtesy Griffis Sculpture Park