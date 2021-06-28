Buffalo World Naked Bike Ride 2021

The Buffalo World Naked Bike Ride is a happening of people-powered transportation bringing awareness to oil addiction and the negative impacts of car culture.

This is the sixth year that nude and partially nude cyclists will be taking to the road as a collective symbol of the “vulnerability of cyclists on the roads.” The Buffalo World Naked Bike Ride is also a demonstration, sending a message that we should be dedicating more resources to bike-friendly infrastructure. To this day, Americans are still purchasing large fossil fuel-guzzling cars, even as other countries are scaling back to smaller, more efficient models.

As for the “bare as you dare” aspect of the Ride, event organizers remind participants that “In NYS it’s 100% legal for women and men to be topless in public, the lower half is bare what you dare.” In past years, there have been no problems resulting from anyone baring themselves during the ride, which is a peaceful demonstration. The event has also been referred to as “The Buffalo Underwear/Naked Bike Ride (and Skate) – the objective is, after all, to be as inclusive as possible. Remember that an objective is to “deliver a vision of a cleaner, safer, body-positive world.”

For those who are looking to participate in the 12-15 mile city trek, be sure to visit this Facebook page. There, people will find information on the ride itself, as well as details on the after-party, which is considered “a ticketed safe private party after the ride for fully vaccinated ride participants only.” At the event page, there will be links for tickets to the after party, the NYS excelsior pass app, and the charity that cyclists will be donating towards.

The meet-up location for the event is Days Park, even though that location is only a checkpoint. From there, the actual point of ride embarkation will be divulged to rollerbladers, skateboarders, cyclists, etc. The after party venue will remain a secret until the day of the event (disclosed at the registration). These precautions are all in place to dissuade “creepers” from ruining the fun.

Buffalo World Naked Bike Ride 2021

Saturday July 10th, 2021… somewhere in Buffalo

Check-in is between 6:00-6:30 pm. Departure is at 7pm.

Free to participate/ride.

See Eventbrite for further details and tickets.

For more information about the mission of this event please visit: World Naked Bike Ride