Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy releases 2021 Summer Schedule

Cities across the world are embracing their parks and outdoor recreational areas more than ever, in light of the pandemic. As people look more and more to spend time in park settings, groups and organizations are realizing the importance of programming.

In Buffalo the Olmsted Parks Conservancy has been busy coming up with a schedule of events and activities* that will occur throughout the park system in 2021. This programming includes walking tours, movie nights, and pop up concerts.

The Conservancy has seen a 40% increase in general park use since the health crisis began.

“As the park season is upon us, our dedicated staff have been hard at work to prepare for and support a fun filled calendar of events,” said Stephanie Crockatt, Executive Director of Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy. “While the Olmsted parks are a popular choice for numerous events, races, programs, youth sports, etc., the activities listed here are directly supported by the Conservancy with our amazing community partners and corporate sponsors. We are very thankful for the continued support we receive and are proud to announce activities in giving everyone the opportunity to enjoy beautiful Olmsted landscapes all season long.”

The event and program schedule is as follows:

June

June 12 th – 2 nd Saturday Walking Tour Around Hoyt Lake, presented by M&T Bank

June 21 st – Happy FLOmingo Day! Stay tuned for a special announcement…

June 26th – Splish Splash Summer Bash at MLK Jr. Park, presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York

July

July 8 th – 6 in 6 BPO Concert Series at Riverside Park, presented by Bank of America and Wegmans

July 15 th – 6 in 6 BPO Concert Series at South Park, presented by Bank of America and Wegmans

July 22 nd – 6 in 6 BPO Concert Series at Front Park, presented by Bank of America and Wegmans

July 29th – 6 in 6 BPO Concert Series at Cazenovia Park, presented by Bank of America and Wegmans

August

August 5 th – 6 in 6 BPO Concert Series at MLK Jr. Park, presented by Bank of America and Wegmans

August 12 th – 6 in 6 BPO Concert Series at Delaware Park, presented by Bank of America and Wegmans

August 14 th – 2 nd Saturday Walking Tour Around Hoyt Lake, presented by M&T Bank

August 20 th – Back to School Party & Movie Night at Riverside Park, presented by MolinaCares Foundation

August 27th – 19th Annual Frederick Law Olmsted Gala at Riverside Park

Don’t forget about Buffalo’s beautiful fall season!

September 11 th – 2 nd Saturday Walking Tour Around Hoyt Lake, presented by M&T Bank

September 17 th – Family Movie Night at Riverside Park, presented by MolinaCares Foundation

October 9th – 2nd Saturday Walking Tour Around Hoyt Lake, presented by M&T Bank

6 Concerts in 6 Parks series – every Thursday from July 8th to August 12th. The concerts feature select musicians from the brass section of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. Start time: 7:00pm | FREE admission

*The Conservancy offers additional activities which anyone can do daily as an individual or with friends and family. Golf at one of the three golf courses (Cazenovia, Delaware or South Park), go on a TREEventure scavenger hunt, presented by Univera Healthcare, around Hoyt Lake and South Park or take a self-guided walking tour.

All Conservancy events will follow current COVID-19 guidelines.

For more information on all Conservancy supported summer events happening in your Olmsted parks, visit www.bfloparks.org/events.