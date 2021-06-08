BRTV | Buffalo Laundromutt wins big

We can now officially add dog grooming to the list of things Buffalo does best.

The Laundromutt owned and operated by Macie Pisa and Corina Stammworthy has put Buffalo on the map for dog groomers by winning with flying colors (literally) ABC’s Pooch Perfect. The competition showcased dog groomers from all over the nation as they battled each other for the most creative designs and grooms. Despite the fact that Macie wouldn’t define herself as a “creative groomer,” she has an extensive background in dog grooming that reaches as far back as her childhood. Her love for dog grooming was instilled in her at a young age by her mother and it has since followed her into adulthood. With a knack for artistic design and a love for pups, dog grooming comes as closely as second nature. Although the competition challenged Macie and Corina in ways they never thought imaginable, through teamwork and incredible talent, they beat all odds and brought home the gold.

Winning the competition is only the beginning for dynamic duo Corina and Macie. Besides the big trophy they brought back to the city, they also plan to implement more creative grooming into the shop in the future.

“Pooch Perfect” | dog grooming competition series

At The Laundromutt, your dog is sure to come back happier and maybe now a little more colorful than before. Visit https://buffalolaundromutt.com to check out services provided and book an appointment for your furry friend.

2964 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217 | 716-768-4004

Website | Facebook |Instagram

Written by Liberty Darr

Photography and Editing by Vincent Berbano

Executive Producer, Jessica Marinelli