Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

“Bring ’em Down” – Kensington and Scajaquada Expressways featured in The Architect’s Newspaper

Cities around the country explore removing elevated highways with federal funding

0 Comments

When I look at this image of a reimagined Scajaquada Corridor, I think “World class city.” I think that this is how our city was initially intended to look. But instead we got derailed by “progress.” Just think how different this city would be if the University at Buffalo was actually in the city. Or if freeways were not built along our waterfront, and through our parks. Not to mention the countless iconic buildings that were demolished. Buffalo was designed and built as a world class city. The bones are still there, upon which we can rebuild, but for some reason we have a hard time reinventing ourselves, mainly because we are adverse to change. Therefore, we must think to ourselves that “the way it is, was not the way it was intended.”

The Architect’s Newspaper is helping to remind us of our untapped potential. Buffalo is featured as one of the “30 US communities that are in various stages of exploring plans to take down elevated highways.” Other cities spotlighted in the article are: Portland, Oregon (I-5), Syracuse, New York (I-81), New Orleans (Claiborne Expressway, I-10), Austin, Texas (I-35), Denver (I-70), Tampa, Florida (I-275), Oakland, California (I-980), Dallas (I-345), and Louisville, Kentucky (I-64). Buffalo was the only city that featured a powerful rendering that demonstrates the aesthetic nature of the vision. 

Buffalo, New York (Kensington and Scajaquada Expressways)

Fans of Frederick Law Olmsted and others are leading an effort to remove the Kensington (Route 33) and Scajaquada (Route 198) Expressways, which cut through two city parks that are part of an Olmsted-designed park system. The Restore Our Community Coalition, the Scajaquada Corridor Coalition, GObike, and the Olmsted Parks Conservancy are among the groups working to restore the parks in keeping with Olmsted’s designs. The state has hired Stantec to complete a regional transportation study, and the first public engagement session for that work is expected to take place in June.

Click here to see the scale of the project.

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments