BPO Out of the Box | Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

For 85 years, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra has been providing Western New York with some amazing music. This unprecedented year has presented many challenges for those in performing arts, but we are beyond thankful for the dedication of organizations like the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra who have given back to our community generously, to lift our hearts and heal our spirits.

The switch to virtual concerts has had some advantages, through their BPOnDemand series, The BPO has offered a magical gift of classical music enjoyed from the comfort of our homes.

This concert, filmed at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is a continuation of the series, BPO Out of the Box: Virtual Version. Previous performances were filmed at locations around WNY, such as: Graycliff, Buffalo’s Grain Elevator’s and Silos, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House, Buffalo City Hall, and Niagara Falls.

BPO Out of the Box was originally intended to be a series of live music performances at unique locations however it evolved into safe, socially distanced videotaped performances without live audiences. The series highlight the beauty of our region, showcases the talent of their musicians, recognizes the inspirational and healing power of music, and celebrates the resilient spirit of the City of Good Neighbors. Despite being currently unable to physically “take the show on the road” to unique locations in Western New York or perform in their renowned home, Kleinhans Music Hall, they hope you enjoy these virtual performances and the promise they invoke for the new year.

In this video, BPO violinist Xiaofan Liu and principal harpist Madeline Olson perform Saint-Saëns’ charming and virtuosic Fantaisie for Violin & Harp in the magnificent Palm Dome at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, known for its beautiful and diverse collection of palms and tropical plants native to areas throughout the world.

Visit the BPO’s YouTube channel or website to access additional video performances. These broadcasts are free and open to the public – no tickets or reservations required. If you are interested in financially supporting a virtual performance, please contact BPO’s Vice President of Special Projects, Wendy Diina, at wdiina@bpo.org.

BPO Out of the Box is a traveling music video series that showcases the talent of our musicians, recognizes the power of music, and celebrates the resilient spirit of the City of Good Neighbors. Details at Website | Facebook | Instagram. Sign up to receive information and announcement about upcoming events. Sponsored by Christopher P. Scanlon, Buffalo Common Council Member, South District, President Pro Tempore | Peter and Elizabeth C. Tower Foundation | Media Sponsor, Buffalo Rising