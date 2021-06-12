BITTERS | Bees in Your Bonnet

This episode of Bitters is presented by Iconic Cocktail.
Ingredients:
Barr Hill Honey Gin (you can use any gin)
Lemonade (filtered water, lemon juice with pulp, cane sugar)
Iconic Cocktail Ginga Syrup
Moroccan Bitters
Prosecco
Orange Peel to garnish
- Fill your shaker with Ice.
- Add 1 oz Barr Hill Honey Gin
- Add 1.5 oz Lemonade, we used Wegmans Cold-Pressed Lemonade
- Add 1 oz Iconic Cocktail Ginga Syrup
- Stir
- Strain into glass with large ice cube
- 1-2 drops of Moroccan Bitters
- Top off with Prosecco
- Garnish with orange peels and serve.
About Iconic Cocktail Co.
Iconic Cocktail creates handcrafted mixers for the home bar. Produced in sunny Phoenix, Arizona, these mixers are made fresh in small batches to encourage the home bartender to elevate any kind of beverage. At Iconic, every bottle starts with real ingredients like fresh citrus, local prickly pears, or honey sourced from the valley (just to name a few!) We’re focused on the flavor of these real ingredients so we cut back on sugar and leave out the fake stuff. This results in a product that is naturally low in sugar with a clean label. We never use high fructose corn syrup, artificial ingredients, or preservatives. Every ounce is packed with flavor so all you have to do is, just add spirit.