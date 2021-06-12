BITTERS | Bees in Your Bonnet

This episode of Bitters is presented by Iconic Cocktail .



Ingredients:

Barr Hill Honey Gin (you can use any gin)

Lemonade (filtered water, lemon juice with pulp, cane sugar)

Iconic Cocktail Ginga Syrup

Moroccan Bitters

Prosecco

Orange Peel to garnish

Fill your shaker with Ice.

Add 1 oz Barr Hill Honey Gin

Add 1.5 oz Lemonade, we used Wegmans Cold-Pressed Lemonade

Add 1 oz Iconic Cocktail Ginga Syrup

Stir

Strain into glass with large ice cube

1-2 drops of Moroccan Bitters

Top off with Prosecco

Garnish with orange peels and serve.

Iconic Cocktail creates handcrafted mixers for the home bar. Produced in sunny Phoenix, Arizona, these mixers are made fresh in small batches to encourage the home bartender to elevate any kind of beverage. At Iconic, every bottle starts with real ingredients like fresh citrus, local prickly pears, or honey sourced from the valley (just to name a few!) We’re focused on the flavor of these real ingredients so we cut back on sugar and leave out the fake stuff. This results in a product that is naturally low in sugar with a clean label. We never use high fructose corn syrup, artificial ingredients, or preservatives. Every ounce is packed with flavor so all you have to do is, just add spirit.

