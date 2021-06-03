BITTERS | Coconut Pineapple Jalapeno Daquiri

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This episode of Bitters is presented by Amoretti .

Ingredients:

Bacardi White Rum (you can use any rum)

Diplomatico Aged Rum

Lime Juice

Coconut Cream

Amoretti Spicy Pineapple Beverage Infusion

Skewer of your favorite fruit – we used blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, and peach

Fill the glass of your choice with ice. Let it sit and chill the glass while you mix the drink.

Fill your shaker with Ice.

Add 1.5 oz Bacardi White Rum

Add 1 oz Diplomatico Aged Rum

Add .5 oz Lime Juice

Add .5-1 oz Coconut Cream

Add .5 oz Amoretti Spicy Pineapple Beverage Infusion.

Shake vigorously

Double strain drink into chilled glass over ice.

Garnish with skewer of fruit and serve.

Jack Barsoumian, armed with extensive knowledge in cell molecular biology as well as a penchant for sublime flavor, along with his wife Maral, a marketing guru, teamed up with his brother Ara Barsoumian, a chemical engineer and an expert in process manufacturing, as well as his wife Hasmig to form Amoretti.

Beginning with a single item in their repertoire, an ages-old recipe for a European-style almond-pistachio truffle, the four set up shop in Chatsworth, California. Due to unshakable optimism, spirited work ethic, and an excitement for what lies ahead, their customer base grew and clients started to ask for new items, purees, spreads, and mixes. The business grew from a handful of offerings to dozens and hundreds, and ultimately to the thousands it currently manufactures.

They’ve won over millions of customers with delicious new products like premium syrups, organic extra virgin olive oil infused with the aroma and flavor of kalamata olives, martini & cocktail mixes, cookie spreads, versatile icings, intensely concentrated food colors, flavorful smoothie mixes, and much, much more.

2002 proved to be a hallmark year for the company as the United States trusted its best pastry chefs to solely use Amoretti products to compete and convincingly win the World Pastry Championships for the very first time, an event typically won by France or Belgium. This further cemented Amoretti’s legacy in the flavor world as countless customers ranging from the corner mom-and-pop patisserie to Fortune 50 large-scale food manufacturers entrusted Amoretti to flavor their creations.

Consistently favoring quality over quantity, and perfection over profit, Amoretti routinely takes time to update and test their many products to ensure the highest level of satisfaction. Ara’s two sons, Levon & Paul, who were raised in the business as young boys, continue to help run day-to-day operations as directors of manufacturing and customer service. They happily continue the tradition of entrepreneurship.

Hosted by Michelle Merlo

Photography by Devin Chavanne

Edited and Post-Production by George Johnson

Produced by George Johnson and Jessica Marinelli