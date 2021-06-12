Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Big Reveal: The Monocole

0 Comments

Plans for conversion of a former synagogue at 1235 Hertel into a multi-tenant retail space will be reviewed by the Zoning Board of Appeals on Wednesday. Michael Poczkalski, owner and principal designer of michael P. design and room, and David Brugh, owner and principal barber at Crockett & Co., will be relocating their current businesses to the property and will fill the balance with additional gift, retail, and social experiences they are calling “The Monocle.”

Redevelopment plans for the 9,268 sq.ft. chapel, circa-1900, require variances for an addition beyond the maximum front and side setbacks, and variances for excess ground floor level and story height.

Pending City approvals, The Monocle is anticipated to open in November.

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments