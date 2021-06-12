Big Reveal: The Monocole

Plans for conversion of a former synagogue at 1235 Hertel into a multi-tenant retail space will be reviewed by the Zoning Board of Appeals on Wednesday. Michael Poczkalski, owner and principal designer of michael P. design and room, and David Brugh, owner and principal barber at Crockett & Co., will be relocating their current businesses to the property and will fill the balance with additional gift, retail, and social experiences they are calling “The Monocle.”

Redevelopment plans for the 9,268 sq.ft. chapel, circa-1900, require variances for an addition beyond the maximum front and side setbacks, and variances for excess ground floor level and story height.

Pending City approvals, The Monocle is anticipated to open in November.