A new art installation has popped up on Chippewa. Titled ‘Works, from Home (2020)’ this collaborative public art project is the result of efforts by 16 artists that were handed assignments by the Albright-Knox Art Gallery at the beginning of the pandemic.

The artists were tasked with coming up with creative and emotional ways to express their personal perceptions of the lockdown. By working in their home settings, each of the artists was able to attend to the project in a familiar environment, while being fully aware that the world around them had drastically changed.

“The resulting installation represents an even greater sense of community than the individual experiences and creative expressions could have captured in their distinct parts.” – AK

Installation view of Works, from Home, 2020, at 43 West Chippewa Street in Buffalo. From left to right, works by Karle Norman, Jay P Hawkins, Sr., Ashley Johnson, MJ Myers, Jason Seeley, Fotini Galanes, Adam Weekley, Sarah Myers, Chris Piontkowski, Obsidian Bellis, Rachel Shelton, Jon Mirro, Julia Bottoms, Tricia Butski, Jennifer Ryan, and Omniprism.

To view the individual works up close, visit the wall at 43 West Chippewa Street, or click here.

Project Sponsors: This project was made possible by the generosity of The Phyllis L. Goldman Memorial Endowment Fund.

Initiative Sponsors: The Public Art Initiative was established and is supported by leadership funding from the County of Erie and the City of Buffalo.