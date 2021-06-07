Announcing the Made in Buffalo Cheryl Stern Performing Artist Fund

The Made in Buffalo – Cheryl Stern Performing Artist Fund was created in response to the generous support connected to Cheryl Stern’s starring turn in “From Buffalo to Broadway: Waiting in the Wings,” supported by the Buffalo Jewish Federation.

Buffalo native Cheryl Stern who is now a Broadway, TV, and film star came home to host and perform in this show she created and directed, which included Broadway and local performers. The incredible dearth of local talent in this show inspired a desire to raise funds to continue to develop and promote local performing artists.

ASI is proud to support this funding opportunity and facilitate the application process. Funding of up to $600 is available for performing artists residing in Erie County including solos, duos, or groups.

If you are interested in applying please read the information below.

Application Deadline : July 28, 2021, 11:59PM

Announcements : August 2021

The Made in Buffalo – Cheryl Stern Performing Artist Fund supports :

Independent performing artists* in Erie County

in Erie County Works or projects being created by independent artists

Artists/performers whose work or project is not currently funded or contracted by an organization

*Eligible applicants can include any performing artist, including solos, duos, or groups. Performing artists can include music, dance, theater, musical theater, or other performing arts disciplines and performance artists.

The selection committee will consider proposals that support :

The planning or production of new works,

The new production of an existing work,

Experimental and multi-media productions/projects, or

The completion of a work in progress.

Selection will be based on the information provided in the proposal. Preference will be given to projects that demonstrate a feasible plan for completion. *If selected, you will be asked to participate in a celebration of your work the following year (August 2022).

Applications must be submitted no later than Wednesday, July 28 by 11:59pm. Contact Holly Grant at holly@asiwny.org for questions or more information.

Apply here.