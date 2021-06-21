A chance for BOPC to regain Guinness World Records title for longest line of flamingo lawn ornaments.

When the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy (BOPC) broke the Guinness World Records title for the “Longest line of garden flamingos” in 2018, no one could have anticipated that the record would be so short-lived. The following year, Pledge the Pink of Callawassie Island, South Carolina, managed to break the record with an impressive flamboyance of 3,300 flamingos.

Realizing that that new record would be tough to beat, the Conservancy knew that it needed a great reason to embark upon another record attempt – a reason that the entire WNY community would rally behind.

It turns out that in 2022, the Conservancy will be participating in the national celebration of Frederick Law Olmsted’s 200th birthday. If there was ever a chance to regain the title, it would be leading up to FLO’S 200th birthday on June 21st.

“2022 will prove to be a year of celebration, as our community and country honors the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted,” said Stephanie Crockatt, Conservancy Executive Director. “And while paying homage to a great visionary man, we intend to have some fun in our parks as well and bring attention to the importance of Buffalo’s Olmsted collection being the nation’s first urban park system. With the awesome competitive nature of Buffalonians, we hope everyone will help us attempt to reclaim Buffalo’s world record and pre-adopt ‘FLOmingos’ now, in preparation for the grand event in 2022.”

The plastic pink flamingo lawn ornaments, re-named FLOmingos in honor of Frederick Law Olmsted, have now become the unofficial mascot of the Conservancy. They have come to represent a community’s unwavering support for the Olmsted Parks System.

Starting today, you can officially pre-adopt your FLOmingos and secure your place in Buffalo history. Proceeds from FLOmingo adoptions will help support the attempt as well as the Conservancy’s mission and celebration of Olmsted’s 200th birthday. FLOmingo adoptions can be found at this website: www.bfloparks.org/flomingo22.

If you are interested in learning more about how to take part in the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ attempt as an official sponsor, please reach out to Sarah Larkin, Sarah@bfloparks.org or 716-838-1249 ext. 18.

To stay up to date on all things Olmsted, Olmsted 200, and plans for the 2022 celebration, please visit www.bfloparks.org or the National Association for Olmsted Parks’ website www.olmsted.org.