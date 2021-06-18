55 students will create Prosthetic Hands and Adaptive Devices for those in need.

The WNY STEM Hub and AT&T have announced that they are seeking students to take part in the AT&T Hand in Hand summer program. This program will teach the youth how to create prosthetic hands and other adaptive devices (as well as modifications) for WNY children, under-resourced adult residents, veterans, and seniors. This is a program that is a win-win for the WNY community, in that it is STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) focused, while promoting digital literacy. Aside for the students learning crucial team-building skills, they will be providing invaluable assistance to WNYers*, as well as to children in Ghana, Tanzania and Nigeria, all of whom are in need of prosthetic services.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics and U.S. Department of Labor, much of the growth in the domestic and global economy will come from STEM-related jobs.

Currently, program directors are in search of 55 public school and underrepresented students from across Western New York (entering grades 7-12) to take part in the free program. Students will be assigned to beginner and advanced groups. The training will be held at the Health Sciences Charter School in Buffalo the weeks of August 2nd and August 13th.

In addition to the aforementioned opportunities, there will also be a Student Project team Leader program offered. This advanced program will see that fifteen local tech-savvy advanced students entering grades 11-12 (in the 2021-22 academic year) are trained in leadership and technology skills, community service learning, and use of online open-source resources at e-NABLE.

The deadline to apply for the program is July 12th.

AT&T Hand in Hand Summer Program Schedule

Health Sciences Charter School, 1140 Ellicott St, Buffalo

Student Project Team Leader program: July 26-30 @ Health Sciences Charter School

Week 1: Aug 2-6, 8:30 am- 2:00 pm @ Health Sciences Charter School

Week 2: Aug 9-12, 8:30 am – 2:00 pm @ Health Sciences Charter School

An additional 40 public school students from across the region entering grades 7-12 will participate for two weeks in an immersive experience that includes basic anatomy, digital literacy, rehabilitative sciences, biomedical technology, 3D printing and fabrication, engineering design, computer coding, disability awareness, leadership skills and service learning.

To register, visit www.wnystem.org. The deadline to register is 07/12/2021. For more info, email wnystemprograms@wnystem.org or call 716-829-9035.

More than 80 local students will benefit from one of the programs associated with AT&T Hand in Hand and fulfill WNY STEM Hub’s and AT&T’s overarching project goal to support underrepresented and under resourced students in developing digital literacy.

*In partnership with the WNY STEM Hub, any WNY youth, veteran, senior or under resourced resident interested in volunteering to take part in the program as a recipient of a newly designed prosthetic hand or an adaptive device for free, please contact Simone Ragland at sragland@wnystem.org or 716-830-9035. Time requirement for a recipient participant consists of a few hours a couple of days during the week of August to meet with students and staff to be measured and discuss design and functionality needs for prosthetic hand or adaptative device.

The program will also partner with the Belle Center to provide 20 middle school students a unique exploratory AT&T Hand in Hand program for a week of July 12th. The program is designed to provide students an introduction to the AT&T Hand in Hand program and the technology involved. The program will teach age-appropriate digital literacy skills to help with academic success and advance digital justice.

In a further expansion of the program through the partnership with AT&T, an additional 20 students in grades 9-12 will be recruited to participate in a fall AT&T Hand in Hand project to be administered on Saturdays.

The program is made possible thanks to AT&T Aspire – the company’s signature $600 million philanthropic initiative that leverages technology and social innovation to help give people – regardless of age, gender, race, or socioeconomic status – the opportunity to succeed.

WNY STEM Hub will follow all CDC and NYS Safety Guidelines for the program and health checks will be in place. Temperature checks, a nurse on staff, social distancing, and thorough disinfecting will be in effect.