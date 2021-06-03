45th Annual Roycroft Summer Festival to be held at the Classic Rink

Roycrofters-At-Large Association (RALA) has announced that it is moving forward with the 45th Annual Roycroft Summer Festival – a beloved festival that features some of the finest craftspeople in the land. An excursion to the Festival is a real eye-opener, as there is not other festival like this one, which upholds the deep traditions of the Roycroft Renaissance.

“Visitors to the Festival will experience fine art in wood, metal, fabric, jewelry, clay, glass, book arts, prints, drawing, painting, and photography. The work is created by fine artists and craftspeople, many of whom have gone through a rigorous jurying process. Roycrofters at Large Artisans have earned the right to use the ‘double R’ mark of the Roycroft Renaissance and represent the very strongest in quality workmanship and design.” – RALA

What makes this festival even more enthralling is the setting – this will be the third year that the event will be held at the Classic Rink (essentially outdoors, but protected from the elements). The centralized location of the festival (in the village) means that it’s also in close proximity to East Aurora’s Main Street shops and restaurants. That means that visitors to the festival can “make a day of it,” by seeking out the world class artisans, while taking in all of the other sensational offerings that can be found throughout the idyllic village of East Aurora .

The 45th annual Roycroft Summer Arts & Crafts Festival

Saturday, June 26th and Sunday June 27th, 2021

The festival runs from 10 a.m until 5 p.m. each day at the Classic Rink, located at 41 Riley Street in the Village of East Aurora.

Raffle tickets for the RALA “Goodie Box” will be available. The Goodie Box contains items created by Roycroft Artisans and Master Artisans and is valued at over $5,000. The drawing will be held on February 20, 2022, at the 35th National Arts and Crafts Conference, at the Grove Park Inn in Ashville, NC. The winner need not be present.

There will be a $5.00 admission charge for adults, free for children 16 and under. The event will follow all CDC guidelines and recommendations. Festival posters and memberships will be available at the event. Follow the Roycrofters-At Large Association Facebook page and the Roycroft Artisans Instagram page for updates.

See Facebook event