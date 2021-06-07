One of the city’s biggest Porchfests is gearing up to take place once again in 2021. South Buffalo Porchfest has gained a lot of momentum since it first launched in 2019. Interestingly enough, that same year, organizer Paul Blake (Can You Dig It, Inc.) managed to pull a rabbit out of the hat, by corralling upwards of 70 music acts together. It was readily apparent that South Buffalo was the perfect place to host a Porchfest event.

After taking a year off due to the pandemic, Blake and his team are ready to do it again. This year, South Buffalo Porchfest will be held on Saturday, July 24, from noon to 5pm. At this point in time, there is still a three week window for music acts and homeowners (with porches) to sign up. The cut off date for registration is June 26. From the looks of it, Blake and his team are ontrack to have another heavy-hitter on their hands.

Blake told me that he is excited to check out the Elmwood Village Porchfest this coming weekend, as well as others as they come to pass.

“I love that Tonawanda, Niagara Falls, and Kenmore all have their own Porchfests as well,” said Blake. “[It’s a] lovely idea to build community and support local musicians.”

To see a list of the South Buffalo Porchfest bands, click here. If you have a porch that you would like to offer up on that day, there are some musicians in search of porches to play – you can click here to offer up a porch. To see a map of current porches, click here.

To keep track with all of the bands playing, be sure to follow this Facebook page, so that you can better map out the South Buffalo Porchfest experience when July 24 rolls around.