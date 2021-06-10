2021 Season Schedule for BRRAlliance’s “Really Really Free Markets”

2021 is an ideal year to be setting up a series of Really Really Free Markets. If you’re not familiar with the concept, it’s pretty easy to grasp. These markets feature free items that people don’t need/want anymore, but still have plenty of life in them. People bring the items to the market because they know that they could still serve a useful purpose. Attendees come to the markets in hopes of coming across goods that they need, or could use.

For many, this has become a great way to clean out attics and garages. For others, the idea of picking up something useful for free is a welcome concept, especially in light of a post-pandemic era where the combo of lost wages and inflation is considered a one-two punch. Anyone looking for items such as clothing, housewares, sheets, books, blankets, coats and shoes, cleaning supplies, makeup, baby things, and even artwork, is welcome to poke around, to unearth some unexpected treasures.

Not only will these Really Really Free Markets – sponsored by the Black Rock Riverside Alliance (BRRAlliance) – feature all sorts of desirable items for people to browse (and take home), there will also be some entertainment to boot (on opening day).

“We are also very excited to announce that we will be collaborating with Nusantara Arts who will be performing traditional Gamelan music in the garden during the event. Gamelan music, from the island of Java in Indonesia, is one of the oldest continuously played musical art forms in the world. The Mission at Nusantara Arts is ‘To invite our community to an expansive experience in music and art, sparking dialogue about inclusion and cooperation.’ We couldn’t imagine a better complement to our diverse community residents and gardens!” – BRRAlliance

If you are bringing things to share remember:

This is a commerce-free event, everything you bring is to be given free of charge

You must stay with your things until they are gone and you must take anything that is not re-homed with you when you leave

Some tables will be available for you to use, and are available on a first come first serve basis, but plan to bring something to set your items on for easy viewing and to keep them clean

Whatever you bring should be clean and in useable condition

Current schedule of dates and locations is as follows, all markets are from 10am – 12pm:

June 26 at Dearborn Street Community Garden, 269 Dearborn St, Buffalo, NY 14207

July 31 at St. Marks Church front lawn, 311 Ontario St, Buffalo, NY 14207

August 28 at Farmer Street Community Garden, 86 Guernsey St, Buffalo, NY 14207

September 25 at Market Square Park, the corner of Amherst St & Niagara St, Buffalo, NY 14207

October 23 at Elaine M. Panty Branch Library, 820 Tonawanda St, Buffalo, NY 14207

In the event of rain, additional free markets in various locations will be scheduled throughout the summer months.

Current New York State COVID protocols at the time of the markets will be in effect during the markets – all non-vaccinated participants are encouraged to practice safe distancing and mask wearing. In order to ‘give those coming to share with others’ a chance to set up, early birds will be queued in a line until start time – please bring your own bags to carry items home.

For up to date information about the schedule and any changes that may occur follow RRFM on Facebook at: facebook.com/BRRAlliance.

Photo by Julien Dumas