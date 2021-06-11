11 Women Strong: The Hiraeth House

The last time that I caught up with Megan Leith of barre[tend] Buffalo (503 Delaware Avenue), she told me that she had another exciting project in the works for the rest of her building (501 Delaware Avenue). That was one year ago.

Since that time, Megan has been working diligently on creating The Hiraeth House – a collective of women owned businesses all under one roof. I’m not talking about one or two entrepreneurs either – I’m talking about 11 different women, each of whom brings a different concept to the table.

Megan told me that what makes this concept so different is that each of the women has been afforded the opportunity to embark upon a low risk venture. Each person has a dedicated space, where she sets her own days and hours. There are times when the group comes together as a collective, for private parties, monthly Sip & Shops, or for First Friday Gallery Walks, but mostly they all work on independant schedules, which allows them to have lives outside of their businesses.

I was amazed that Megan had come so far with this concept, considering that she had also opened up a second barre[tend] in North Tonawanda. Aside from the 11 businesses/entrepreneurs, The Hiraeth House also features a couple of common areas that are available to everyone within the micro-community. As for the businesses, they are as follows:

I was in awe when I realized how much was going on within this building, and told Megan that I would be paying a visit during one of the upcoming “open houses.” It’s such a nice mix of businesses, many that were born during the pandemic, which makes this collective even more inspiring.

To keep track of everything happening at The Hiraeth House (there’s a lot going on), be sure to check out this assemblage on Facebook. Megan said that she will soon have a website up and running. In the meantime, to inquire about the residents, the opportunities, booking for weddings and socials, etc., email hiraethhousebuffalo@gmail.com.