Construction Watch: Colvin Estates

New home construction is well underway at the eastern end of the Colvin Estates subdivision off of Starin Avenue. Marrano Homes is developing the North Buffalo site and has over half of the home sites sold and under construction in the newest phase.

Fifteen of the 32 new lots available in the Colvin Estates subdivision have been sold with three additional lots reserved and one spec house available for sale. Prices start in the mid-$300’s. The 34 homes Marrano constructed in the second phase of Colvin Estates sold quickly with sales prices ranging from $327,100 to $526,926.

Marrano has fifteen different floorplans that can be built in Colvin Estates, including a new ranch plan, Discovery XIV. It features two-bedrooms and approximately 1,300 sq.ft. of living space with the option of adding a loft or third bedroom on a second level.

Marrano has built market-rate, affordable, and luxury condominiums in the city. Their work includes infill homes in the Georgia/Prospect, Cottage/Maryland, and near East Side areas; new homes in the Walden Woo

The future final phase of the subdivision will include 37 lots and a connection to St. Lawrence Avenue.

Get Connected: Marrano Homes, 716.809.8685