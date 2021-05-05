Virtual Art Alive 2021

There’s still some time to enter the 2021 Virtual Art Alive event. This is the second year that the “show” has gone virtual (and viral), which, it turns out, could actually be a healthy boost for the fun-loving art tableaux competition. It just so happens that last year, due to the virtual nature of the event (normally held on the grounds of the Albright-Knox), 300 entries were received!

Not only is that a major groundswell of participation, it also meant that people who might not normally have the time or the means to display living replica works of art on the AK campus, were able whip something up at home more readily.

If you’ve ever attended Art Alive during a non-virtual year, then you know how intense and complicated some of the tableaus can be. But now, seeing that people are still looking for creative ways to participate in events and competitions without gathering together, the “doors” are wide open for everyone to unleash their inner-art inspirations. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that there are over $1,000 in cash prizes awarded each year. The prize money helps to ensure that those who do go the extra mile with their creations, have a chance to walk away with something aside from the ever-rewarding accolades.

The Art Alive competition is open to everyone, including students, community groups, organizations, households, and individuals. It is free to participate.

Awards

People’s Choice Award

Best Tableau from the Albright-Knox’s Collection or AK Public Art

Best Craftsmanship

Best Use of Photoshop

Most Creative Entry Using Household Items

Categories

Groups

Individuals

Kids

Pets

Enter the Contest

Interested in participating in this year’s contest? Simply complete and submit the Art Alive Entry Form online. The deadline to enter is May 17, 2021, at 5 pm.

Need some inspiration? View All Entries from Virtual Art Alive 2020

People’s Choice Awards Voting

We invite the entire community to log-on to see the overwhelming creativity on display, and vote for your favorite tableaux in the People’s Choice Awards from May 24 to 30. Please check back for a link. Winners will be announced on June 4 in a virtual awards ceremony.

Lead image: A re-creation of Jehan Georges Vibert’s “The Marvelous Sauce,” ca. 1890 (Collection Albright-Knox Art Gallery)

Photos from Art Alive 2020 courtesy Albright-Knox Art Gallery