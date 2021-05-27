Upstate Indie Weddings presents Indie Weddings Buffalo Bridal Show at The Powerhouse

It is apropos that one of the first major public events coming to The Powerhouse is wedding-oriented. It’s also befitting that the person behind the finely-tuned orchestrated affair is one of Buffalo’s leading clothing designers, Ali Eagen. Aside from being a forerunner in promoting indie fashion regionally, Eagen has also been an outspoken voice in the world of weddings, by organizing numerous events over the years, hosted in some of Buffalo’s most prolific and celebrated settings. To that end, Eagen has now announced that she is ready to “re-power up” her wedding showcase – Upstate Indie Weddings.

The Powerhouse is an industrial dream with views of the city most venues would kill for.

“The Powerhouse is the perfect space to reintroduce weddings,” noted Eagen, who feels that the venue is the ideal post-pandemic destination for this type of social occasion. “The Powerhouse is the epicenter of entertainment and commercial activity for the entire park.”

The “entire park” that Eagen is referring to is the Buffalo Color Park. The centerpiece of the Park is the newly – and dramatically – refurbished 22,000 square foot Schoellkopf Powerhouse, which now serves as an upscale event center (learn more).

Considered “WNY first large scale wedding event post-covid 19,” the Upstate Indie Weddings function will feature some bites and bubbly, multiple giveaways (including a door prize and grand prize), and a size-inclusive fashion show. While there will be plenty of wedding vendors and professionals on-hand to interact with, there will also be various sights and sounds to take in at the refurbished historic facility that boasts a front lawn, multiple patios, and plenty of space to spread out.

Guests can look forward to:

40+ of the best, most creative local wedding vendors

Cocktails and samples from multiple local venues and caterers

DIY activities and demonstrations

Fashion shows

Over 40 giveaways including our Grand Prize Giveaway!

“With New York State guidelines lifting, this is the perfect post-vaxxed (wedding planning) event for couples.” – Eagan

To get a better idea about the scale of the Upstate Indie Weddings siorées, take a look at the video below, showcasing the 2018 event that was held at The Admiral Room in downtown Buffalo.

Here’s how it will all unfold at The Powerhouse on Wednesday, June 16, 2021:

In three 90-minute time slots from 4-9PM, around 200 brides and grooms, their mothers, friends, and I Do Crews can meet and chat with 40 of Upstate New York’s creative and unique wedding vendors.

Indoor/outdoor event with vendors inside and outside

Presale tickets only – no door tickets will be sold

Limited tickets available for three 90 minute time slots

Less than 200 guests allowed at each event session

Social distancing + masks required

Upstate Indie Weddings presents Indie Weddings Buffalo Bridal Show at The Powerhouse

June 16, 2021

4-9PM

140 Lee St, Buffalo, NY 14210-2192

Located off I-90

$8 pre-sale tickets are on sale now at upstateindieweddings.com/events