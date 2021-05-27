Tourism… what does Buffalo excel at, and what does it lack?

It’s never a bad time to discuss Buffalo’s potential. We’ve come so far, yet there’s a lot more work to be done.

When it comes to Buffalo as a travel destination, what comes to mind? The food, the culture, the waterfront?

On the flipside, what is this city lacking? When you travel, what do you come across that endears a place to you? Is it a central square (a piazza) where people congregate? Is it being able to bike from place to place without worrying about being hit by a motorist? Is it the historic cobblestone streets? The glorious public fountains? Public art? Trolleys? Gondolas? Winter festivals? Music festivals?

In order to find out what we (the residents) think Buffalo needs most – or needs next – Visit Buffalo Niagara (VBN) has teamed up with MMGY DestinationNEXT to come up with a ten-year destination development strategy that will ultimately map out what this city (and region) could benefit from when it comes to developing critical tourism components.

Moving forward, the strategy will be to create stakeholder focus groups and conduct one-on-one interviews. The first step has already been put into motion, via a resident survey. Details are as follows:

For completion of the survey, residents will become an entrant to receive a Buffalo Staycation prize package that includes: a certificate for hotel accommodations for two nights at the Buffalo Marriott at LECOM HARBORCENTER; a $50 gift certificate for Swan Street Diner, $50 gift certificate to Pearl Street Grill & Brewery and $100 gift certificate for Toutant restaurant. The total approximate retail value of the Buffalo Staycation prize is $790.

To complete the survey and be entered into the drawing, residents can visit: www.visitbuffaloniagara.com/have-your-say-win-a-stay