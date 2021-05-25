Canisius High School has been gifted $2.5 million toward the construction of the new Madden Center for Global Learning on Canisius’ Delaware Avenue campus. The significant donation, gifted by Michael Madden (founder of the BlackEagle Partners private equity investment firm – class of ’67), is the largest in the school’s “Rich Tradition. Bold Vision.” capital campaign* that is now approaching $20 million.

Once open, the Madden Center for Global Learning (adjacent to the Rand mansion) will connect students with resources throughout the world. Via educational and cultural exchanges, students and teachers will be able to tap into far-reaching Jesuit institutions, Canisius alumni, among other worldly opportunities.

What is even more significant about this gift is Madden’s backstory. He grew up in South Buffalo, son of a steel worker. He attended Canisius thanks to a scholarship. Madden managed to make a name for himself in and out of school, as a hard worker with lofty goals. That hard work led him to major successes on Wall Street, where he excelled in the world of global investment banking.

Now, he’s bringing some of the good fortune to Buffalo.

“Mike’s generosity is a testament to the kind of man he is,” says Canisius President Fr. David Ciancimino, S.J. “We are grateful for his leadership in this campaign, and for providing resources to enable the school to build on its 150 years of rich history and implement a bold vision of Jesuit education for tomorrow’s students.”

Madden’s founding of the private equity investment firm, BlackEagle Partners, along with his mounting accomplishments (and generosity), resulted in Le Moyne College naming the Madden School of Business in his honor.

“I consider myself very blessed with a wonderful family, strong personal relationships and some good fortune in my business career,” says Madden, who earning his undergraduate degree at Le Moyne College – Madden completed his MBA at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. “I also believe a major underpinning of my life has been the time I spent at Canisius. I applaud Fr. Ciancimino for his vision and I am grateful to have the ability to give back to my alma mater. The Center for Global Learning will enhance the opportunity for today’s Canisius students to interact with the global community and gain insight into the critical issues of our time.”

Construction on the Madden Center for Global Learning is expected to get underway in early 2022 with the Center ready for use by September 2022.

*Other campaign pillars include the new baseball fields at the school’s Robert J. Stransky Athletic Complex in West Seneca, the addition of a Center for the Arts to the school’s Delaware Avenue campus, and scholarship and financial aid programs.