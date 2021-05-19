Tappo Day Club: The Water is Warm in Black Rock

Developer Rocco Termini’s (Signature Development) Tappo Day Club project is in the process of wrapping up. The finishing touches are being added at the moment. A ticketed-affair is scheduled for this Saturday, before the facility opens to the public on Sunday.

Once open, Tappo Day Club will feature showers at the entranceway, changing rooms, 150 chaise lounge chairs, 200 dining chairs, tiered seating arrangements, seating on the rooftop of the shipping container building, full kitchen, a large bar at pool level, beach umbrellas, an ancillary rooftop bar, glass-paneled sliding garage doors (for easy access to the pool facilities), live music every Saturday and Sunday, numerous “beachy” murals by Chuck Tingley, and dedicated parking.

I must admit that when this development first started percolating, the pool looked a bit small. But now it seems to be perfectly suited for the space. I spoke to Termini who said that the pool is not as much for swimming as it is for cooling off and socializing with drinks in hand.

For years, I have been wondering why no one has capitalized on the chaise lounge chair-effect, combined with drink service. It took this new pool club in Chandlerville to pull it off. And with fewer and fewer beach establishments with party bars operating, this is going to be an ideal spot to party this summer. With live music, dramatic LED accent lighting, and surf and turf-inspired fare (oysters, gazpacho, sashimi tacos, coconut curry fish, turkey club, smashburger, Impossible burger, poke bowl), Tappo Day Club will surely be a smashing success.

People are going to love this concept because there’s nothing else like it in the region… and that’s the way that Rocco Termini likes it. He’s always looking for the next best thing. He’s also always on the go, which means that there’s a lot more that we can expect to see bubble up on Chandler Street in general. Now that the pool club is revving to go, and so many other projects have come to fruition, maybe the City might step up and invest in the Chandler Street infrastructure? One would think that with all of these significant advancements, it would be time to amplify the message that the water is warm in Black Rock.

Tappo Day Club | 140 Chandler Street, Buffalo, New York 14207

