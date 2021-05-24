On Monday, May 24 at 7pm, Michael J. Billoni and James Overfield, respective publisher and editor of The Seasons of Buffalo Baseball 1857-2020 (SOBB), will present a ground-breaking, virtual event inspired by the December, 2020 Major League Baseball decision to officially recognize the Negro Leagues as major league teams — 100 years after their creation. Talking Baseball: “Breaking Baseball’s Color Barrier,” will be a free virtual event broadcast from Dave & Adams Card World and according to Billoni, will tackle a topic not often considered in public discussion.

“When Major League Baseball announced it would officially recognize the accomplishments of Negro League Teams and players, the significance of that moment in the history of baseball and of our nation could not be denied,” Billoni stated. “Finally, after a century, all seven Negro Leagues of baseball’s pre-integration era (1920-1948) will have their statistics and records added to Major League Baseball’s history and record books. What makes this even more compelling for Western New Yorkers is that many of those Negro League players are in some way connected to Buffalo Bisons baseball. That’s why Jim and I decided to focus our second SOBB Talking Baseball virtual event on the teams and players who made history in the Negro Leagues and those who are ensuring that those stories will be told.”

The SOBB event is free and open to the public, with registration required via this link. Once a registration form is submitted, a ZOOM link will be provided via return email. The evening will be co-hosted by Billoni and John Murphy, Buffalo Bills Play-by-Play Announcer and Buffalo Broadcaster Association’s Hall of Fame Member.

Their guest line up leads off with an all-star—Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM), located in Kansas City, Mo. Hendrick will be joined by Jim Overfield, editor, Seasons of Buffalo Baseball 1857-2020; Brian Frank, Assistant Editor; Howard Henry Jr., Author/Founder, Friends of Buffalo Baseball History, Morris Madden, former Buffalo Bison Pitcher (1988-89) and unofficial “official” Buffalo Bison National Anthem Singer, Dorn Taylor, former Buffalo Bison Pitcher (1988-1990); Willie “Hutch” Jones, President, Willie “Hutch” Jones Educational/Sports Program and Cedric Holloway, Director, Omega Mentoring Program.

During the broadcast, drawings will be held for giveaways of a $25 Dave & Adams Cards gift card and an autographed copy of The Seasons of Buffalo Baseball 1857-2020 to two lucky attendees. For more information contact Mike Billoni at mike@billoni.com.

See Facebook event.

Lead image: A young Henry “Hank” Aaron playing with the Indianapolis Clowns of the Negro League in Buffalo signed his first contract here in 1952

Photos courtesy of the Michael J. Billoni Collection