Sprucing Up Allen Street, short term and longterm

The Allentown Association has put out word that it is in need of volunteers to plant flowers on the concrete planters, on Saturday, May 21, from 9:00am to noon. The Association’s Beautification Committee is asking that volunteers bring their own gardening tools, including gloves. The Association will provide everything else, including the soil, water, plants, etc. Anyone who is interested in volunteering can send an email to contact@allentown.org – in the email, be sure to state who you are, and what you can bring to help the effort.

The concrete planters line Allen Street from Main to Wadsworth – the Committee and Volunteers will meet at 9:00am at the grass lot on Allen at the corner of Park Street. Once the planting is complete, the flowers will be regularly watered throughout the warmer seasons, ensuring that they look beautiful for both residents and visitors.

In other Allentown news, the Association reports that preliminary work on Phase II of the Allen Street Reconstruction Project will soon be underway (replacing aging water, sewer and other utilities), although the completion date for the project is slated for December 2022. This highly anticipated infrastructure improvements will mirror the work that has already been completed on Allen, from Delaware to Main Street. This next phase will see a fresh new streetscape implemented from Delaware to Wadsworth, which is the remainder of the street.

Contract plan development is underway now with construction anticipated to begin in the Summer of 2021.

A “call for artists” was recently sent out, for a substantial art installation at the corner of Allen and Wadsworth, which will complement the City of Buffalo Public Works’ new street infrastructure that includes:

Sidewalks

Street surface

Lighting

Custom bicycle racks

Benches

Trash/recycling stations – trash station utilize standard City of Buffalo “blue bins” and “green bins” (without the flip lid)

Integrated planters that retain water and allow room for tree roots to spread for healthy tree growth

Allentown “A” logo emblazoned as part of the design for each element

It’s been a long time coming, that’s for sure. At the same time, it’s a welcome relief to know that (soon) Allen Street will no longer be such a headache to navigate (by car or by bike). Up until this point, between the narrow street and the potholes, it’s been a rough ride.